Bike Trail
1. Catalina State Park
11570 N. Oracle Road, (520) 628-5798, azstateparks.com/catalina
2. Titan Power Sport and Rentals
3. Chuck Huckleberry Loop Trail
Community Event/Festival
1. Farmers Market Steam Pump Ranch
10901 N. Oracle Road, (520) 229-5050, heirloomfm.org/markets/oro-valley
2. Tohono Chul
3. Titan Power Sports
Fitness Center/Gym
1. Achieve
8235 N. Silverbell Road #175, (219) 808-5939, achievestrengthandfitness.com
2. Sun City Oro Valley, Fitness Center
3. BodyBasics Health & Fitness
Golf Course
1. The Views Golf Club
1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 825-3110, theviewsgolfclub.com
2. The Preserve Golf Course
3. Saddlebrooke II
Gymnastics Studio
1. Heart and Soul Kids
8363 N. Oracle Road, (520) 818-7974, heartandsoulkids.com
2. Arizona Dynamics
3. BC Dance
Hiking Trail
1. Sabino Canyon
5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, fs.usda.gov/recarea/coronado
2. Catalina State Park- Canyon Loop
3. Iris Dewhirst Pima Canyon Trailhead (Magee)
Park
1. Naranja
810 W. Naranja Drive, (520) 229-5050, orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec/parks/naranja-park
2. Riverfront
3. Tangerine Sky
Place to Take Visitors
1. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
2021 N. Kinney Road, (520) 883-2702, desertmuseum.org
2. Splitting Timber Axe Range
3. Tohono Chul- walk around and restaurant (when open)
Yoga Studio
1. Body Basics
1631 W. Ina Rd #111, (520) 498-0359, bodybasics.biz
2. Yoga Oasis
3. Tucson Yoga Sol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.