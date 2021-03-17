camping.jpg
Princely N.

Bike Trail

A Dirt Walking Trail In Catalina State Park In Arizona With A Beautiful Vista Of The Lush Green Des

1. Catalina State Park

11570 N. Oracle Road, (520) 628-5798, azstateparks.com/catalina

2. Titan Power Sport and Rentals

3. Chuck Huckleberry Loop Trail

Community Event/Festival

1. Farmers Market Steam Pump Ranch

10901 N. Oracle Road, (520) 229-5050, heirloomfm.org/markets/oro-valley

2. Tohono Chul

3. Titan Power Sports

Fitness Center/Gym

1. Achieve

8235 N. Silverbell Road #175, (219) 808-5939, achievestrengthandfitness.com

2. Sun City Oro Valley, Fitness Center

3. BodyBasics Health & Fitness

Golf Course

1. The Views Golf Club

1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 825-3110, theviewsgolfclub.com

2. The Preserve Golf Course

3. Saddlebrooke II

Gymnastics Studio

1. Heart and Soul Kids

8363 N. Oracle Road, (520) 818-7974, heartandsoulkids.com

2. Arizona Dynamics

3. BC Dance

Hiking Trail

1. Sabino Canyon

5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, fs.usda.gov/recarea/coronado

2. Catalina State Park- Canyon Loop

3. Iris Dewhirst Pima Canyon Trailhead (Magee)

Park

naranja-park-soccer20.jpg

1. Naranja

810 W. Naranja Drive, (520) 229-5050, orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec/parks/naranja-park

2. Riverfront

3. Tangerine Sky

Place to Take Visitors

1. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Road, (520) 883-2702, desertmuseum.org

2. Splitting Timber Axe Range

3. Tohono Chul- walk around and restaurant (when open)

Yoga Studio

1. Body Basics

1631 W. Ina Rd #111, (520) 498-0359, bodybasics.biz

2. Yoga Oasis

3. Tucson Yoga Sol

