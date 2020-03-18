Appliance Store
1. Christie’s Appliance & Mattress Co.
7250 N. La Cholla Blvd. (multiple Locations)
(520) 742-0801
If you spent more than 60 years helping people with their appliances and sleeping needs, chances are you know a lot about the business, right? Well, the good people at Christie’s have delivered, installed and repaired appliances for the people of Tucson since 1956, making them experts in the field. With an experienced sales team and a host of helpful technicians, there’s no better place on the north side to solve any mattress mishap or dishwasher dilemma.
2. Home Depot
3. Loews
Art Gallery
1. Toscana Gallery and Studio
9040 N. Oracle Road
(520) 906-9224
Owned and operated by local artist Lina Ahearn since its founding in 2006, Toscana Gallery and Studio reflects the beauty of the nearby Pusch Ridge peaks through a wide variety of breathtaking artwork. The gallery includes several different mediums of work: mixed-media, three-dimensional art, mosaics, oil paintings and plenty more. In addition to the artwork, Toscana also hosts art classes for both children and adults, including during spring and fall breaks.
2. Madaras Gallery
3. Tohono Chul
Auto Repair Shop
1. OOROO Automotive
12945 N. Oracle Road
(520) 975-1005
OOROO Automotive is back again in the top spot, a true testament to the company’s professionalism and quality of work. When the company’s formula to success is “exceptional and friendly customer service combined with honest, transparent pricing and highly trained and experienced automotive technicians in state-of-the-art automotive repair facilities,” it’s no wonder they win this category every year. That award-winning service will also come to you if your car breaks down.
2. Pusch Ridge Automotive
3. Jack Furrier
Bicycle Store
1. Oro Valley Bicycle
2850 W. Ina Road, #150 (multiple locations)
(520) 544-5999
Anyone who’s spent time in the Greater Tucson Metro Area knows we love cycling. With a wide array of paved and dirt spots throughout the area, there’s plenty of opportunity to get your pedal on. If your bicycle breaks down, there’s no better spot than Oro Valley Bicycle (so say our readers), and there’s plenty of new bikes, accessories and more to look through. With over 200 years of combined experience among the three stores, you’re guaranteed to find what you’re looking for.
2. Bicycle Ranch
3. HMS Bikes
Bookstore
1. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
3733 W. Ina Road (multiple locations)
(520) 579-0303
If you love books, movies, instruments, magazines or just about any other kind of media there is, then you’ve probably spent a few hours perusing the bookshelves of Bookmans Entertainment Exchange. Since Bob Oldfather founded the first store in Tucson in 1976, countless visitors have bought, sold and traded their collection, attended a storytime event or book club meeting, enjoyed a paint night and plenty more. Kick back, relax and enjoy a new book and expand your horizons.
2. Barnes & Noble
3. Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson
Customer Service
1. Halo Hair Studio
12152 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd
(520) 742-4433
Nothing complements a great new hair style better than excellent customer service during the whole process. Halo Hair Studio is a long-time Best of the Northwest favorite, and their team of talented stylists can do traditional haircuts for men, women or children, as well as hair coloring, hair treatments and special event hairdos. All of your hair-care needs can be taken care of right in this locally owned shop, nestled inside the Rancho Vistoso shopping center.
2. Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson
3. Arizona Zipline Adventures
Day Care
1. Children’s Learning Adventure
2190 W. RIver Road (Multiple locations)
(520) 441-3271
childrenslearningadventure.com
Leading the way in the first year of the Best Day Care category is Children’s Learning Adventure, a childhood education facility utilizing a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math)-based approach to ensure its young learners are exposed to a wide array of learning environments. Whether it’s before or after school, six weeks to 12 years old, this is a prime spot to make sure your child finds success later in life.
2. Sandbox Early Childhood Learning Center
3. La Petite Academy of Tucson
Dry Cleaners
1. Sparkle Cleaners
11165 N. La Cañada Drive (Multiple locations)
(520) 297-0146
Doing laundry has never been this easy. That’s the motto of Sparkle Cleaners, a frequent Best of the Northwest winner. With locations throughout the region and the ability to handle just about every laundry-related crisis you can shake a dirty dress at, it’s no surprise Sparkle’s “100 percent Eco-Friendly Dry Cleaning” has impressed our readers for years.
2. Catalina Cleaners
3. Sun Cleaners
Florist
1. Joyful Expressions by Jill
(520) 419-6433
Jill Spiva might as well be called the Flower Queen of Tucson, as she’s returning for her fourth consecutive win in this category. With more than 30 years experience in floral design, she’s more than prepared to handle weddings, prom or just about any other special occasion. Spiva offers both fresh and permanent arrangements, and even works with succulents and potted plants. Just give her a call, consultations are always free.
2. Ingles Florists
3. Mayfield Florist
Home Repair
1. Urias Custom Remodeling
(520) 572-9128
A constant presence in the Best of the Northwest competition, Urias Remodeling won over voters this year with its wide array of remodeling services and customer service. Owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Tito and Jennifer Urias, the company was originally founded as “Urias Drywall” in 1995, and has been helping northside residents create their dream homes ever since.
2. Pusch Ridge Design-Remodel
3. SaddleBrooke Remodeling LLC
Hotel/Resort
1. Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
15000 N. Secret Springs Drive
(520) 572-3000
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/arizona/dove-mountain
One of only two hotels in Arizona and the only full destination guest resort in the state to be awarded double five stars this year from Forbes magazine in its yearly Travel Guide. With 26 miles of hiking trails, a swimming pool complex, spa, dining options and 27 holes of championship-level golf courses, it’s no wonder the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain took another win in this category.
2. El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort
3. Westward Look (TIE)
3. Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch (TIE)
Jewelry Store
1. Caldwell Jewelers
7225 N. Oracle Road
(520) 742-3687
Monica Caldwell of Caldwell Jewelers and Appraisal is keeping her business local, while serving her customers with decades of gem and jewelry expertise--and is once again the winner of the Best Jewelery Store category. Caldwell Jewelers has come a long way from its origins in a 200-square-foot office space in 1980. What began with insurance appraisal and special order items has grown into a multi-year Best of the Northwest winner. Find a wide variety of both traditional and unique jewelry and custom creations, as well as in-house appraisals, jewelry repair and consultation.
2. McGuire’s Jewelers
3. La Jolla Diamonds and Gems
Landscaping Services/Maintenance
1. Cutler Landscaping
5461 W. Cortaro Farms Road
(520) 579-1800
Under the leadership of designer Paul D. Cutler, Cutler Landscaping specializes in providing sustainable arid landscapes. Whether you need a fire pit to keep warm or a water feature to keep calm, Cutler Landscapes has it—and the know-how to install it and make your oasis a relaxing retreat.
2. Economy Landscape LLC
3. Oro Valley Landscapers
Live Venue
1. Gaslight Music Hall
13005 N. Oracle Road, #165
(520) 529-1000
Did you know that the home of Tucson’s goofy Broadway has a second location in town, up in Oro Valley? If you haven’t heard the rave reviews over the years, it’s worth your while to check out any number of live performances taking place at the music hall on a near-daily basis. While the eastside Tucson theatre specializes in melodramatic comedy, the music hall is home to a wide variety of performances, including concerts, dance parties, mystery theater and even a few car shows.
2. Temple of Music and Art
3. Berger Auditorium
Mom and Pop Shop
1. Grumpy’s Grill
2960 W. Ina Road
(520) 297-5452
Few (if any) northside establishments have graced the Best of the Northwest competition as often as Grumpy’s Grill, which has won a category every year since 2014. Known for its delicious burgers and plethora of daily specials, Grumpy’s is one of the most popular spots in town to grab a bite to eat, enjoy some time with the family and toss back a few drinks. Just remember: Don’t be grumpy, eat out often!
2. Halo Hair Studio
3. Dream Dinners
Movie Theater
1. AMC Foothills
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd., Ste. 144
(520) 742-5050
amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/tucson/amc-foothills-15
Home to recliner seating, IMAX and a complete remodel that includes a bar, couches and a few screens for watching a game while you wait for your movie, there are few (if any) better places to watch a new release on the big screen. If you’re interested in watching a few classics, then you’re in luck: AMC hosts a variety of screenings through Fathom Events.
2. Harkins Arizona Pavilions
3. Oro Valley Marketplace
Nursery/Garden Center
1. Green Things
3235 E. Allen Road
(520) 299-9471
With acres and acres full of cacti, trees, shrubs, houseplants, perennials and all the supplies needed to keep them thriving, it’s no wonder readers voted Green Things into the top spot this year. Located along the Rillito River, this wholesale nursery also hosts a variety of events, including an ever-popular combo of planting succulents and drinking mimosas.
2. Rillito Nursery
3. Bach’s Cactus Nursery
Pet Grooming
1. Wags My Tail
2860 W. Ina Road, #124
(520) 744-7040
Did you know that a well-groomed dog isn’t just a better looking pooch, but a healthier one, too? That’s the driving force behind one of Tucson’s most popular groomers, Wags My Tail. Whether you’re looking for a speedy stop at the spa or a full shampoo and haircut, it’s clear where readers love to go to keep their best friends happy and clean.
2. Poochini’s
3. Teddy’s Dog House (TIE)
3. Sissy’s Grooming (TIE)
Physical Therapy Provider
1. ProActive Physical Therapy
8770 N. Thornydale Road, #100 (Multiple locations)
(520) 742-7107
If you have a thrown out back, a bad knee or some bothersome limb, why not take a trip down to one of ProActive Physical Therapy’s numerous Tucson locations. Because everyone’s body is as unique as their injuries, the professionals at ProActive provide personal assessment and treatment to make sure you’re feeling healthier (and happier) by the time you’re done with treatment.
2. ATI Physical Therapy
3. Athlon Physical Therapy
Place For Family Fun
1. Gadsden-Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum
3975 N. Miller Ave.
(520) 888-2222
Whether you’re a train fanatic, or just someone who enjoys watching steel behemoths hurtle down the tracks while you wait to get on the highway, there’s one place in Tucson to fulfill your locomotive desires. This nonprofit museum dedicated to the hobby of model railroading is as fun as it is educational.
2. Arizona Zipline Adventures
3. Board & Brush Creative Studio
Place For a Kid’s Birthday Party
1. Board & Brush Creative Studio
7352 N. Oracle Road
(520) 638-8062
Sometimes, your kids just need to paint, but you don’t want your living room or study to turn into a multi-colored mess—so why not give your little creatives the space they need to
express themselves?
2. Gadsden-Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum
3. AZ Air Time
Place to Work
1. Arizona Zipline Adventures
35406 S. Mt. Lemmon Road
(520) 308-9350
With five ziplines streaming above the Arizona wilderness, cave tours, fine dining and more, is it any wonder voters selected Arizona Zipline Adventures as the best place to work? AZA’s tour guides get to glide and explore, all while showing off the hidden wonders of
Oracle to visitors.
2. OOROO Automotive
3. Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson
Pool Care
1. Ambiance Pool Service & Supplies
3655 N. Oracle Road
(520) 425-9186
Ambiance Pool Service LLC is more than a pool cleaning service; they offer pool repair, spa service, and a full walk-in store filled with pool supplies, toys and even full hot tubs. With emergency service available, no subcontractors, and a guarantee of the same technician and the same day of the week every week, Ambiance has proven themselves apart from the others.
2. E-Konomy Pool Service and Supplies
3. JDL Pool Care (TIE)
3. Omni Pool Builders (TIE)
Realtor
1. Bruce Baca
11165 N. La Cañada Drive, Ste. 175
(520) 352-2700
Bruce Baca is a 20-year resident of Tucson who has climbed the ranks to become a member of Coldwell’s International Sterling Society for top realtors. Whether you’re looking to sell your empty nest or buy your dream house in Oro Valley, Marana or Tucson, Bruce will seal the deal.
2. Anthony Payne
3. Lisa Bayless
Shopping Center
1. La Encantada
2905 E. Skyline Drive
(520) 299-3566
La Encantada continues to be the Northwest’s favorite shopping mall for many reasons. Take your pick: is it the fine dining, the great shopping, the luxurious clothing and spas? Or perhaps it’s simply La Encantada’s unbeatable views and gorgeous architecture? Whatever it is, La Encantada continues to be as much a destination as it is a shopping experience.
2. Oro Valley Marketplace
3. Tucson Premium Outlets
Veterinary Clinic
1. Orange Grove Animal Hospital
3091 W. Orange Grove Road
(520) 877-2626
On top of care for cats and dogs, Orange Grove offers care for more exotic pets, boarding services and an online pharmacy. Orange Grove Animal Hospital focuses on preventative medicine, such as the latest vaccines, dentistry, spaying and neutering services, and a variety of prescription and non-prescription diet plans to meet your pet’s needs.
2. Northwest Pet Clinic
3. Dove Mountain Veterinary Clinic
Women’s Apparel
1. Steinmart
4881 N. Stone Ave.
(520) 887-1199
What makes Steinmart such a great shop for apparel? It’s the awesome clothes and variety housed in a simple store at reasonable prices. Many of the finds you can pick up at Steinmart, you’d expect to find at a designer store for a much higher price.
2. Chico’s
3. Dillard’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.