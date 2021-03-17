Best Grocery Curbside Pickup
1. Fry's
(520) 744-2472, frysfood.com
2. Walmart
3. Sprouts
Best Grocery Delivery
1. AJs Fine Foods
2805 E Skyline Drive, (520) 232-6340, ajsfinefoods.com
2. Fry's
3. Whole Foods
Best Restaurant Curbside Pickup
1. Mountain View Bar and Grill
38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., (520) 818-1200, sbhoa2.org/web/pages/mvbg
2. The Views Restaurant
3. La Hacienda
Best Restaurant Delivery
1. Baggins
11015 N. Oracle Road, (520) 547-2839, bagginsgourmet.com
2. Rosati's Pizza
3. Twin Peaks Pizzeria
Breakfast
1. The Views Restaurant
1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 825-3277, theviewsrestaurant.com
2. Baja Café
3. Bisbee Breakfast Club
Brewery
1. Noble Hops
1335 W. Lambert Lane, (520) 797-4677, noblehops.com
2. Barrio Brewing
3. Dove Mountain Brewhouse
Burger
1. Zinburger
1865 E. River Road #101, (520) 299-7799, zinburgeraz.com
2. Grumpy's
3. Trulands Burgers and Greens
Catalina Restaurant
1. Bubb's Grub
16010 N. Oracle Road, (520) 825-6510, bubbsgrub.com
2. It’s Greek to Me
3. Sammy's Mexican Grill
Cocktails
1. The Parish
6453 N. Oracle Road, (520) 797-1233, theparishtucson.com
2. The Views Restaurant
3. The Keg Steakhouse
Coffee Shop
1. Savaya Coffee
11177 N. Oracle Road, (520) 447-5713, savayacoffee.com
2. The View Restaurant
3. Roadrunner Coffee Shop
Date Night Dining
1. Wildflower
7037 N. Oracle Road, (520) 219-4230, wildflowertucson.com
2. The Keg Steakhouse
3. Bottega Michelangelo's
Dessert
1. Frost Gelato
Casas Adobes Plaza, 7131 N. Oracle Rd # 101, (520) 797-0188, frostgelato.com
2. Dairy Queen
3. Bottega Michelangelo's
Fine Dining
1. Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Ave., (520) 795-7221, vivacetucson.com
2. The Keg Steakhouse
3. The Preserve Fine Dining
Foothills Restaurant
1. Wild Garlic
2870 E. Skyline Dr, Suite 120, (520) 206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com
2. Vivace
3. Tavolino Ristorante Italiano
Gourmet Food Store
1. Dickman's
472 N. Oracle Road, (520) 229-9777,facebook.com/dickmansmeat
2. AJ's
3. Trader Joe’s
Greek Food
1. Pappoules
7475 N. La Cholla Blvd., (520) 544-5551, pappoules.com
2. It's Greek to Me
3. Fronimo’s
Indian Food
1. Flavor of India
12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 544-3005,
2. Saffron
3. Tamarind
Italian Food
1. Bottega Michelangelo's
420 W. Magee Road, (520) 297-5775, bottegamichelangelo.com
2. Vivace
3. Dominick’s Real Italian
Marana Restaurant
1. Baja Cafe
3930 W. Ina, Ste 322, (520) 989-9156, bajacafetucson.com
2. Persian Room
3. Texas Roadhouse
Margarita
1. El Charro Cafe
7725 N. Oracle Rd #101, (520) 229-1922, elcharrocafe.com
2. Guadalajara Grill
3. La Hacienda
Mexican Food
1. La Hacienda
11931 N. First Ave. Ste 104, (520) 297-1695, lahaciendaaz.com
2. Guadalajara Grill
3. El Charro
Oro Valley Restaurant
1. Harvest
10355 N. La Cañada Drive #141, (520) 731-1100, harvestov.com
2. The Views Restaurant
3. El Charro Cafe
Pizza
1. Rosati's
2944 W Ina Road, (520) 531-1100, myrosatistucson.com
2. Charred Pie
3. Grandma Tony’s
Sports Bar
1. Trident Grill
2912 W. Ina Road, (520) 989-3685, tridentgrill.com
2. Barnfire Mesquite Grill
3. Rosati's
Steak House
1. The Keg Steakhouse
12005 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, (520) 219-9500, kegsteakhouse.com
2. El Corral
3. Flemings
Sushi
1. Sushi Cortaro
8225 N. Courtney Page Way #141, (520) 572-8668, sushicortaro.com
2. Mr. An's
3. Sushi on Oracle
Wings
1. Native Grill & Wings
8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 115, (520) 744-7200, nativegrillandwings.com
2. Grumpy's
3. Rosati's
