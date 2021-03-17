Best Grocery Curbside Pickup

1. Fry's

(520) 744-2472, frysfood.com

2. Walmart

3. Sprouts

Best Grocery Delivery

1. AJs Fine Foods

2805 E Skyline Drive, (520) 232-6340, ajsfinefoods.com

2. Fry's

3. Whole Foods

Best Restaurant Curbside Pickup

1. Mountain View Bar and Grill

38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., (520) 818-1200, sbhoa2.org/web/pages/mvbg

2. The Views Restaurant

3. La Hacienda

Best Restaurant Delivery

1. Baggins

11015 N. Oracle Road, (520) 547-2839, bagginsgourmet.com

2. Rosati's Pizza

3. Twin Peaks Pizzeria

Breakfast

1. The Views Restaurant

1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 825-3277, theviewsrestaurant.com

2. Baja Café

3. Bisbee Breakfast Club

noble-hops-pub-tucson-az-1080-300x225.jpg

Brewery

1. Noble Hops

1335 W. Lambert Lane, (520) 797-4677, noblehops.com

2. Barrio Brewing

3. Dove Mountain Brewhouse

Burger

1. Zinburger

1865 E. River Road #101, (520) 299-7799, zinburgeraz.com

2. Grumpy's

3. Trulands Burgers and Greens

Catalina Restaurant

1. Bubb's Grub

16010 N. Oracle Road, (520) 825-6510, bubbsgrub.com 

2. It’s Greek to Me

3. Sammy's Mexican Grill

Cocktails

1. The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road, (520) 797-1233, theparishtucson.com 

2. The Views Restaurant

3. The Keg Steakhouse

savaya coffee.jpg

Coffee Shop

1. Savaya Coffee

11177 N. Oracle Road, (520) 447-5713, savayacoffee.com 

2. The View Restaurant

3. Roadrunner Coffee Shop

Date Night Dining

1. Wildflower

7037 N. Oracle Road, (520) 219-4230, wildflowertucson.com

2. The Keg Steakhouse 

3. Bottega Michelangelo's

Dessert

1. Frost Gelato

Casas Adobes Plaza, 7131 N. Oracle Rd # 101, (520) 797-0188, frostgelato.com

2. Dairy Queen

3. Bottega Michelangelo's

Fine Dining

1. Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Ave., (520) 795-7221, vivacetucson.com

2. The Keg Steakhouse

3. The Preserve Fine Dining

Foothills Restaurant

1. Wild Garlic

2870 E. Skyline Dr, Suite 120, (520) 206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

2. Vivace

3. Tavolino Ristorante Italiano

Gourmet Food Store

1. Dickman's

472 N. Oracle Road, (520) 229-9777,facebook.com/dickmansmeat 

2. AJ's

3. Trader Joe’s

Greek Food

1. Pappoules

7475 N. La Cholla Blvd., (520) 544-5551, pappoules.com

2. It's Greek to Me

3. Fronimo’s

Indian Food

1. Flavor of India

12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 544-3005, 

2. Saffron

3. Tamarind

Bottega Michelangelo.jpg

Italian Food

1. Bottega Michelangelo's

420 W. Magee Road, (520) 297-5775, bottegamichelangelo.com

2. Vivace

3. Dominick’s Real Italian

Marana Restaurant

1. Baja Cafe

3930 W. Ina, Ste 322, (520) 989-9156, bajacafetucson.com

2. Persian Room

3. Texas Roadhouse

Margarita

1. El Charro Cafe

7725 N. Oracle Rd #101, (520) 229-1922, elcharrocafe.com

2. Guadalajara Grill

3. La Hacienda

Mexican Food

1. La Hacienda

11931 N. First Ave. Ste 104, (520) 297-1695, lahaciendaaz.com

2. Guadalajara Grill

<

3. El Charro

Oro Valley Restaurant

1. Harvest

10355 N. La Cañada Drive #141, (520) 731-1100, harvestov.com

2. The Views Restaurant

3. El Charro Cafe

Pizza

1. Rosati's

2944 W Ina Road, (520) 531-1100, myrosatistucson.com

2. Charred Pie

3. Grandma Tony’s

Sports Bar

1. Trident Grill

2912 W. Ina Road, (520) 989-3685, tridentgrill.com

2. Barnfire Mesquite Grill

3. Rosati's

Steak House

1. The Keg Steakhouse

12005 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, (520) 219-9500, kegsteakhouse.com

2. El Corral

3. Flemings

Sushi

1. Sushi Cortaro

8225 N. Courtney Page Way #141, (520) 572-8668, sushicortaro.com

2. Mr. An's

3. Sushi on Oracle

Wings

1. Native Grill & Wings

8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 115, (520) 744-7200, nativegrillandwings.com

2. Grumpy's

3. Rosati's

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.