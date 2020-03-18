Community Leader
1. Adrienne Ledford – Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson
3800 N. Camino Martin, #124
(520) 425-3956
At the helm of the 100 percent volunteer-run nonprofit supporting Tucson-area educators is Adrienne Ledford, a former special education teachers aide in the Amphi School District who saw a need for supplies, and decided to do something about it. A frequenter of the Treasures 4 Teachers in Phoenix, Ledford took the concept down the interstate to share with Tucson, and the rest is history.
2. Brad Bradley – Northwest Fire District
3. Chief Daniel Sharp (Ret.) – Oro Valley Police Department
First Responder Agency
1. Golder Ranch Fire District
3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive (multiple locations)
(520) 825-9001
The hardworking men and women of the Golder Ranch Fire District have a special place in the hearts of voters, who’ve given the agency another win this year. With a mission statement like this, it’s not hard to see why they win year after year: “With integrity—Golder Ranch Fire District provides responsive and caring fire and life safety services that meet the emerging needs of our community through teamwork, dedication and professionalism.”
2. Northwest Fire District
3. Pima County Sheriff’s Department (TIE)
3. Oro Valley Police Department (TIE)
School
1. Twin Peaks K-8 School
7995 W. Twin Peaks Road
(520) 579-4750
Returning in the top spot for a second year in a row, Twin Peaks K-8 School has been recognized for its strong academic offerings with an “A” letter grade from the Arizona State Board of Education for over 10 years, and provides a 21st century learning experience to all of its students. Aside from its award-winning curriculum, Twin Peaks also offers a variety of elective, club and after school activities, including art, band, orchestra, computer coding and plenty more.
2. Ironwood Ridge High School
3. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Nonprofit Organization
1. Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson
3800 N. Camino Martin, #124
(520) 425-3956
While children may be our future, it’s teachers who help guide them along the way, and provide the tools for their success. Providing a little help along the way to those hard working educators is Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson, a nonprofit dedicated to providing hands-on, interactive learning materials for use in classrooms throughout the region. By repurposing donated items and raising funds, Treasures 4 Teachers saves items from ending up in a landfill, and finds new and interesting ways to provide a strong education to our young ones.
2. Interfaith Community Services
3. Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
Religious Congregation/Organization
1. Mountain View Baptist Church
3500 W. Overton Road
(520) 744-9141
For more than 30 years, Mountain View Baptist has made disciples by building lives committed to Jesus, no matter your personal history, family background, ethnicity or gender. What matters is faith. From its humble roots as an affiliate of the First Southern Baptist Convention to today, Mountain View has provided a welcoming environment in which to explore your connection to God.
2. Casas Church
3. The Ridge Church
Teacher
1. Doreen Rouille – Ironwood Ridge High School
2475 W. Naranja Drive (Ironwood Ridge High School)
(520) 696-3902
It’s clear that Doreen Rouille has left students and coworkers with a good impression, and she’s won this category for as long as anyone can remember. A teacher at the school since 2008, Rouille instructs English and journalism classes, and is the adviser for the school’s Iron Quill newspaper. She believes in providing students with an environment in which they can overcome educational challenges, and has succeeded in her efforts with flying colors.
2. Ruth Slattery – Ironwood Ridge High School
3. Helen Eliopoulos-Haloftis – Painted Sky Elementary School
