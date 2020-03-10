Speed limit adjustments are taking place throughout the Town of Marana in the coming weeks after the town council approved a new speed limit map.
According to the town, speed limit adjustments are intended to increase roadway safety by simplifying speed limit zones through the elimination of short speed zones and minimizing how often different speed limits are posted for different directions of travel. The changes will be implemented in three phases.
Beginning next week, West Moore Road from West Dove Mountain Boulevard to Wild Burro Road is changing from 40 to 30 mph. The change will coincide with Spring Break.
The week of March 23 will see a variety of speed limit changes:
- Westbound Cochise Canyon Trail approaching the Union Pacific Railroad will increase from 35 to 40 mph. This change makes the speed limit 40 mph heading both directions.
- North Sandario Road from the railroad to the roundabout will decrease from 35 to 25 mph. Past the roundabout to West Moore Road will be adjusted to a consistent 35 mph heading both directions.
- The Marana Access Road from Sandario to Marana Main Street will increase from 25 to 35 mph.
- Roughly 1,000 feet of Marana Main Street, from the roundabout to the first curve, will increase from 25 to 35 mph.
- North Sanders Road will increase from 25 to 40 mph, from about 3,600 feet south of Moore to the intersection.
Phase two will begin in April, and include the following changes:
- West Tangerine Road, both west and east of Interstate 10, will see changes. East of I-10 will be a consistent 40 mph, while west of I-10 will change to a consistent 45 mph.
- North Thornydale Road from north of West Tangerine Road to Camino Norte (town limits) will adjust to a consistent 40 mph in both directions.
Phase three will take place in May, and include the following changes:
- West Pima Farms Road will decrease to 35 mph just east of Wes Scenic Drive to be consistent with the rest of the road.
- Cortaro Road will adjust to a consistent 40 mph from Arizona Pavilions Drive to North Cerius Stravenue.
- West Oasis Road will adjust to a consistent 35 mph speed limit in both directions from West Twin Peaks Road to the town limits.
- West Aerie Drive will see a reduction from 35 to 30 mph due to road function, increasing development in the area and the absence of continuous lighting.
