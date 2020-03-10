The parking lot at Naranja Park in Oro Valley will close for two weeks while public works employees perform infrastructure improvements in the area.
The closure will begin Monday, March 16 and last through Friday, March 27. Work will including grading and stormwater improvements, as well as paving activities to prepare for a future playground at the park.
Southern access will remain available for the archery ranch. The town is establishing a temporary northern access via Musette Drive at Tangerine Road. Park goers will need to park on the northern or eastern side of the multipurpose fields. The temporary access road will be under a 15-mph speed limit.
Southern access to the park is expected to reopen in Early May. At that time, the temporary access through Musette Drive will close.
The playground is expected to open this summer.
