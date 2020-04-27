Parents hoping to have their children registered for one of Pima County’s summer camp programs will have to wait a while after the department postponed registration at seven of its community centers on Monday.
The delay will affect programs at the Catalina, Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, Littletown, Robles Ranch, Arivaca, Drexel Heights and Picture Rocks community centers.
The delay is in order to wait for updated guidance from the state regarding operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Program manager Kelly Cheeseman, staff will need time to reevaluate their programs to meet upcoming phases for re-opening.
“We need to figure out how we’re going to manage programs based on limitations of the current state of the world,” Cheeseman said.
This week, Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-home-home order expires Thursday, April 30. The order has closed a wide number of “non-essential” businesses, including bars, barbershops, salons, theaters, gyms, swap meets, and many retail stores. Restaurants may remain open but only for takeout and delivery service. Public parks remain open but amenities such as playgrounds and restrooms are closed.
Ducey allowed for hospitals and surgical centers in Arizona to resume elective surgeries for patients if they can prove they are prepared for any potential influx of COVID-19 cases beginning May 1—though no other changes were announced.
The governor has said that the executive order will either expire, extend or extend with modifications.
The federal government’s “Opening Up America Again” program includes a list of criteria states must accomplish before beginning to reopen, including a downward trajectory of influenza-like and COVID-19 cases for two weeks and having “robust testing” in place.
After those initial goals are met, a state can move into Phase 1—which does not include the reopening of schools and organized youth activities. That prohibition isn’t lifted until Phase 2.
All 13 of the community centers operated by the county are currently closed, in accordance with the governor’s stay-home order. In order to keep interested families up-to-date, the parks and rec department will post information on its website.
