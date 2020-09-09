Tucson Museum of Art. TMA is a local staple, and they’ve reopened this summer. In addition to things like mask requirements and sanitation stations, they’re requiring that you reserve your ticket for a two-hour time slot in advance online. Attendance is limited to 30 percent of its normal capacity. Come on down to see a variety of art, ranging from Native American to European pieces. In the newest exhibit, Landslice, O’odham artist Dwayne Manuel, an alumnus of the University of Arizona, honors three mountains sacred to his people’s himdak, or culture/way of life. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 college students and youth 13 to 17. Reserve tickets at
Madaras Gallery. If you really want to get a feel for the way Tucson inspires visual artists, the Madaras Gallery is a great place to start. Diana Madaras is a local painter who has been depicting scenes from the Old Pueblo in her trademark style for decades. Come check out her work, and pick up some perfect postcards to send to friends and family from out of town (or to keep for yourself). Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, with private visits also available by appointment. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road.
Tucson Botanical Gardens. Can’t get enough of that desert flora? The Tucson Botanical Gardens, which connects people with plants through art, science, history and culture, is another local favorite. They’ve taken all the proper precautions as they’ve decided to reopen, including deep cleaning, directional markers and limited capacity. Come stroll through aloe alley, pollinator garden, the xeriscape garden and even the shade garden. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $13 students/seniors/military, $8 kids 4 to 17. $5 discount after 11:30 a.m.
