The Fox Tucson Theatre will mark its 90th birthday during a nine-day celebration, Always Chasing Rainbows.
The event, scheduled for Oct. 17-25, will include videos, social media activities, performer and community tributes, a commemorative cookbook, an online silent auction and much more all free to the public. The grand finale will take place on Oct. 25 with a live-stream entertainment event featuring a world premiere song to mark the occasion, written and performed by Ann Hampton Calloway.
The online silent auction will be full of packaged trips and travel adventures, restaurant and chef experiences and artist memorabilia, including an exclusive guitar signed by Kris Kristofferson, John Paul White and John Prine, who signed it at The Fox during one of his final concert performances before his death.
For more information, visit foxtucson.com/about/foundation/chasing-rainbows.
