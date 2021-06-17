Tucson Girls Chorus is creating a new choir for its upcoming season.
The Vocal Jazz Ensemble will learn and perform jazz and pop acapella songs. The six-week pilot program starts Sept. 2 and will include a fall concert. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for Thursday nights.
Singers will be taught singing skills, including:
- Development of sight-singing skills
- Development of vocal independence through learning multi-part repertoire
- Stylistic knowledge of various genres within vocal jazz and acapella
- Continued development of vocal technique, breath control, and effective rehearsal techniques
Head to tucsongirlschorus.org/vocal-jazz for more information.
