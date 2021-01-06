Seven years ago, University of Arizona assistant English professor Stacey Cochran began writing “Eddie & Sunny,” one of several novels the author has published.
Now, with filming wrapped in October, the book is being made into a movie.
Eddie & Sunny follows the journey of a married couple living out of their car with their child. With homelessness straining relationships, the book moves from crime to violence to love.
Part of Cochran’s research for Eddie & Sunny involved visiting a homeless shelter. He was surprised to find a 12-year-old girl, alone and doing homework while her single mother searched for work.
“I was like, OK, this isn’t what I have come to imagine homelessness is,” Cochran said. “And yet, this is a homeless family. There was no way something like that wasn’t going to affect me emotionally.”
Cochran believes fiction can highlight the complexity of life and allows people to empathize with the characters’ situation. Eddie & Sunny is no different.
“I think it’s easy for us to look at a news headline,” Cochran said. “’Oh, they robbed a convenience store, that’s a bad person.’ Well, what a novel can do and what fiction can do is show us the complex lives that led to that moment in a pretty safe space because this is a story. We can watch this in a film or on a TV show and maybe understand someone else’s perspective.”
As an author, Cochran considers how his stories would adapt into films as he writes. He said while much of the movie is true to the novel, a few scenes were altered for production purposes.
“Some things changed in the story, things that I would not have thought about as a novelist,” Cochran said in a press release from the UA. “Like, in the novel, Sunny gives birth to a baby about a third of the way through the story. In filmmaking, it is very difficult to have babies on a movie set. There are all sorts of insurance and protections in place. All of that was a learning curve for me.”
In 2016, Cochran volunteered as a panel moderator for the Arizona International Film Festival, alongside director Desmond Devenish. A few weeks later, he pitched his novel to Devenish, who decided to take on the project. Cochran spent about six weeks adapting his book into a screenplay, then filming took place in Guatemala and in Ostia, Italy, at Cinecittà Studios.
The filmmaking team plans to submit the movie to major film festivals like Sundance and the Venice International Film Festival. He anticipates the film will make it to the big screen by summer 2021. After that, he hopes Eddie & Sunny will be available on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Cochran hopes the timing of the movie’s production and subsequent release will aid in the success of the film.
“There’s been such a drought of stuff that’s been produced this year because of the pandemic,” he said. “There’s going to be a demand, a need on the part of audiences for films, whether it’s via Netflix or whatever. And there’s not going to be a lot of supply. So, there’s going to be a supply and demand issue that could really actually serve our film well in Italy alone.”
