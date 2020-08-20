Beginning Sunday, August 23, and Thursday, August 27, Rabbi Scott Saulson and Rabbi Tom Louchheim will teach two free, three session classes on Judaism for people of all faiths, family and cultural backgrounds.
A Taste of Judaism is free and open to the public, and designed for those who would like to learn about the foundations of Judaism's spirituality and community.
The program will be held online on three Sundays, August 23, 30, and September 13 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and again on three Thursdays, August 27, September 3, and September 10 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Registration is required.
This class is provided by the Ruth F. and Samuel H. Cohen Outreach Program of Temple Emanu-El, with the support of the National Center to Encourage Judaism (NCEJ), and the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ).
For Sundays, register at:
https://urj.tfaforms.net/40?tastecourse=7014u000000e9tfAAA
For Thursdays, register at:
https://urj.tfaforms.net/40?tastecourse=7014u000000e9taAAA
