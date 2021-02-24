Center for Creative Photography. The University of Arizona’s Center for Creative Photography is hosting exhibits you can enjoy from home and in person. To begin, their show “Photojournalism 20/20: A Think Tank for an Unimaginable Present,” available online, asks the question: how do photographs in our news feeds help reveal the world around us? Combining photographs, lectures, essays, and journals, the exhibit compares both classical photojournalism and “citizen photojournalism” now that everyone has cameras in their pockets -- during one of the most historic years in recent memory. The show examines concepts such as the photograph as storyteller, the problematics of photojournalism, the difference between seeing and believing, and “the slipperiness of our memories; the stillness of our photographs.” Available through May 30.
The show is housed in the recently completed Alice Chaiten Baker Interdisciplinary Gallery, a space for programming, education and exhibition. This addition marks the first physical expansion of CCP’s on-site gallery space in more than 20 years. The vision behind the 2,000-square-foot gallery is to demonstrate the impact of how photography innovates, resonates and interconnects with other disciplines and mediums, while responding to the world around us. For more information, visit ccp.arizona.edu.
Drive-in Concerts. The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is keeping busy with a series of socially distanced concerts, where you can enjoy dinner and a show from your car. On Friday, Feb. 26, they are celebrating the “First Ladies of Song,” featuring the music of Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston and more, all sung by Crystal Stark, an American Idol semi-finalist. On Wednesday, March 3, Gaslight favorite David Fanning is covering the music of Neil Diamond, with songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “America.” On Thursday, March 4, the music of Three Dog Night will be covered by Todd Thompson, David Fanning and Mike Yarema along with a five-piece band. You are welcome to sit in the bed of your truck or put out your own chairs in your spot and in front of your vehicle. Or you can park elsewhere and walk to your spot to help the view of those around you. Masks must be worn at all times when leaving your personal parking spot. $35. For more information, visit gaslightmusichall.com.
