The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is in desperate need of wet cat food and is issuing a clarion call to the public for donations as pandemic pets continue to trickle into the shelter.
Canned, wet cat food donations can be dropped off at the HSSA's main campus, located at 635 W. Roger Rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Saturday or noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
You can also help out the HSSA from the comfort of your home by donating through the shelter's Amazon Wishlist. Just purchase an item from the list and Jeff Bezos' minions will deliver them straight to the HSSA.
HSSA's furbabies thank you for your support. For more information, check out hssaz.org
