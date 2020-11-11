After closing on March 17, the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum has announced their plans to reopen on Monday, Nov. 16. As with many businesses reopening, the Gallery in the Sun is implementing COVID prevention measures: all visitors are required to wear masks or facial coverings, and please stay home if you are feeling sick.
The Gallery in the Sun is hosting a few special exhibits, even some that move beyond Ted DeGrazia’s typical style. The DeGrazia’s Circus exhibit is inspired by the Italian circuses he saw as a child. The paintings feature a variety of horses and clowns, often in mid-action with his signature line work.
The Abstract Paintings exhibit features colorful watercolor works that were created in the mid-1940s through the ‘50s. Beginning with his master’s thesis paintings, these works range from small sketches and studies to large format paintings and screen prints.
The Saguaro Harvest exhibit features multiple works dedicated to the iconic cactus in the mediums of drawing, painting and jewelry that span 25 years of his career.
Although these three exhibits were planned to close earlier this year, due to COVID delays, they are all still on display.
On the National Register of Historic Places, the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun stretches throughout 10 acres of the Foothills with multiple adobe buildings. While DeGrazia is best known for his drawings and paintings, the gallery also features his work as a sculptor, jeweler and even architect. The gallery was recently voted the best gallery in Tucson Weekly’s Best of Tucson 2020.
The Gallery is located at 6300 N. Swan Road. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for ages 12-18, under 12 are free. For more information, visit degrazia.org
