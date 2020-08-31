Organizers of the Tucson Jazz Festival have cast a rose-colored glance to next spring and are banking that we'll be free and clear of the COVID-19 pandemic, or at least ready to party in a responsible manner.
Plans are for the Festival to be held at a yet-to-be-determined outdoor venue Downtown. The event will be reduced from the traditional 10 days to two. Tentative dates are March 20-21.
Updates and more information can be found at tucsonjazzfestival.org
“Tucson’s music scene has faced a real challenge and the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival is taking the lead in returning live performances to our community,” said Elliot Glicksman, TJF Board President.
Full disclosure: Tucson Local Media is a sponsor of the event.
