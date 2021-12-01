BrewLights 2021. The Reid Park Zoo is hosting the hoppiest event of the holiday season. The zoo is teaming up with local craft breweries so you can enjoy the flavors of Tucson while taking in holiday lights and faux-snow. Participating breweries include Barrio Brewing, Catalina Brewing, BlackRock Brewers, Copper Mine Brewing and more. The evening will also feature musical entertainment from the After 7 Band. There will also be carousel rides, hot chocolate (with or without holiday spirits), and more than one million twinkling lights and lighted animals displays. Friday, Dec. 3. 3400 Zoo Court. $35 for adult tickets with beer tastings. $11 for adults without beer tastings. $7 for children. reidparkzoo.org/event/brewlights-2021
Tamal Festival. Casino del Sol is hosting the 16th annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival, which celebrates “the rich tastes, smells and variation of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico.” In addition to a tamale contest, there will also be artisan vendors and live music. Contest categories are for traditional red tamales, green corn tamales, gourmet tamales, and sweet tamales. Contestants will compete for a $750 prize for all around best tamale, as well as multiple smaller prizes. 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol. 5655 W. Valencia Road. Free and open to the public.
Mercado Holiday Bazaar. The MSA Annex is hosting their annual holiday market, where more than 50 local artists and artisans are selling their goods in the open air. This is a great way to get a lot of holiday shopping done while also supporting local creators. And because it takes place at the MSA Annex, you can also enjoy food and drinks as you stroll through the stalls. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 17 through 19. 100 S Avenida del
Convento.
