The Gaslight Music Hall is keeping busy by continuing their socially distanced “drive-in” concerts, and this latest series is one of their most eclectic yet. Whether you’re looking for Gaslight’s signature music covers, performances from local bands, or even touring acts, these shows will fill your evenings with tunes through December 4.
The drive-in concerts begin at 6 p.m. on both weekdays and weekends in the parking lot in front of the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Pizza, popcorn, soda, ice cream and alcoholic beverages are also available from Gaslight's kitchen. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gaslightmusichall.com or call (520) 529-1000.
The following listings provided by the Gaslight Music Hall:
That ‘70s Rock Show
Wednesday, Nov. 11. $35 per car.
Get down with the coolest songs from the coolest decade... the '70s! Elton John, 3 Dog Night, Billy Joel, Cher, Steely Dan, Carole King, The Doobie Brothers, and tons more! All the hits from the #1 artists! Plus, you'll hear some history about the decade and find out the back story of the bands and the songs! Don't miss this amazing show featuring performers who love the music. Starring The Tributaries.
Hillbilly Fever Bluegrass Band
Thursday, Nov. 12. $35 per car.
Hillbilly Fever will bring the house down with great hard-driving bluegrass music straight from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, complemented by gospel and classic country music. Mark Krider on banjo, longtime Dollywood performer Tucker McCandless on guitar and vocals, Wes Tuttle on mandolin, fiddle, and vocals, Butch Barker on bass and vocals, are joined by Arizona fiddler Bob Frankot.
Funky Grooves with OnesAll Band
Friday, Nov. 13. $35 per car.
Get down on it with Average White Band, Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson, Heart and more. Your feet won't stop moving and your booty just won't sit still. Get your back up off the wall with local favorites, OnesAll Band!
“Take it Easy” A Salute to the Eagles
Wednesday., Nov. 18 and Thursday, Nov. 19 $40 per car.
This Eagles concert production features all the hits! Kicking off with "Take it Easy," the concert takes you on a musical ride through The Eagles' long and game-changing career! From the frenetic rock of "Life In The Fastlane," to the rich, dynamic harmonies of "Desperado," "Tequila Sunrise," and "Lyin' Eyes." You'll hear Eagles vocals and guitar work done with authenticity and respect... Including the iconic guitar solos of "Hotel California"! The Eagles Greatest Hits (1971-1975) album was the best selling album of the 20th century in the US. This amazing tribute will remind you of the reason why.
British Invasion and Beyond
Friday, Nov. 20 $40 per car.
We all know the Beatles changed the game when it comes to rock and roll- but let’s not forget all the other great bands who swept onto the scene at home and abroad! There was a shift in the musical culture in the mid-1960s when mop-topped rockers began to rule the airwaves and before long, rock and roll would be forever changed for the better. Saluting global hit-makers from the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Herman’s Hermits, The Who, The Rolling Stones, the Dave Clark Five and many more. Starring Tyler Wright & Alex Mack.
The Music of the Blues Brothers
Wednesday, Nov. 25. $40 per car.
Hitting the Highway once again, it’s those brothers in black singing the blues! Starring Gaslight favorites, Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema! They’ve caused a tremendous ruckus in “Sweet Home Chicago” and after “Messin’ with the Kid” and his main squeeze, “Minnie the Moocher,” those troublemakers still just wanna “Let the Good Times Roll.” Join Jake and Elwood for an evening not to miss! You’re guaranteed to leave a “Soul Man!”
The Best of Creedence Clearwater Revival
Friday, Nov. 27. $35 per car.
Starring, Gaslight favorite Mike Yarema. Hear all of your favorite hits, "Born on the Bayou", "Fortunate Son", "Proud Mary", "Who’ll Stop the Rain", "Green River" any many more!
‘60s, ‘70s and Beyond with the Tributaries
Wednesday, Dec. 2. $40 per car.
The Tributaries return by popular demand with more great music from their shows: "Return to Woodstock," "Just One Look - A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt," "Take it Easy - A Salute to the Eagles," "Homeward Bound - The Best of Simon & Garfunkel," "Super Songs of the 60s," and "That 70s Rock Show!" This all-star band includes: Walker Foard, Joe Murphy, Mike Serres, Allan Bartlett, Mindy Ronstadt, and Fred Coy.
Johnny Rawls - Mississippi Man
Thursday, Dec. 3. $35 per car.
From the big city Chicago Blues to the soul of the Louisiana Bayou, Johnny Rawls does it all. Johnny won the 2019 Blues Music Award for Best Soul record. He tours both nationally and internationally to bring his music to the people. Don’t miss your chance to see this living legend live at the Gaslight Music Hall!
Sonoran Dogs Bluegrass Band
Friday, Dec. 4. $35 per car.
The Sonoran Dogs have performed and headlined many festivals and concert venues in the Southwestern US, touring as far as Australia, from Melbourne to Brisbane and beyond. The "Dogs" are made up of seasoned veterans who have come together to enjoy bluegrass music and friendship, oftentimes adding one or more “strays” on fiddle, dobro and even accordion! This outdoor concert will showcase original songs, traditional and contemporary music, as well as an eclectic mix of bluegrass, folk, Americana, Celtic, and "Newgrass."
