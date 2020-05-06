The Rialto Theatre and 191 Toole have joined forces with the National Independent Venue Association to ask legislators to provide federal funding for struggling concert halls. Part of this initiative is asking all those who enjoy local independent music venues to sign a letter on the NIVA website, requesting that members of congress support federal assistance for independent venues.
"When this crisis began, independent music venues were the first to close, and we will be the last to open," Rialto wrote in a letter to patrons. "Together with you we have played a role in bringing Tucson to life and furthering the careers of countless artists... Now independent venues like ours are at risk, and we need you to tell our Senators and Representatives how important The Rialto and 191 Toole are to you and to Southern Arizona."
