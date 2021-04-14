As April showers are sure to bring May flowers, a new landscaping app is making it easier for Catalina Foothills and North Tucson residents to maintain a good looking yard without working too hard.
Nashville-based app GreenPal has expanded their landscaping services to the Old Pueblo by connecting homeowners with experienced landscape professionals from the Tucson area. Over 50 local lawn care companies have signed up to work with the app, according to GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero.
“Landscaping professionals typically don’t go too much farther than 10 to 15 miles, or they’re not making any money,” Caballero said. “We typically have a 40- to 50-mile radius that our services are offered, so we like to work with a lot of local landscapers.”
Using the app is pretty simple: Green Pal customers enter their landscaping needs and the date they would prefer service into the app, then local lawn care professionals bid on the job. After the bidding process is over, the customer then gets to choose which company they would like to use based on price, company ratings and customer reviews. The best part is GreenPal does not have a sign up fee to use the app and there is no long-term commitment, said Caballero.
The co-founder said he has been working in the landscaping industry for the majority of his life and the profession helped him keep money in his pocket through high school and college. Caballero got the idea for GreenPal nearly 10 years ago while working his first corporate job on the west coast, he said.
“I was privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb type platforms and knew that if somebody was going to summon a stranger to come pick them up and take them across town, at some point they would do the same with lawn care,” Caballero said. “We started the idea in 2012 and finally got it up and running in 2014. Today, we’re in 48 states and 250 major markets.”
Caballero said expanding GreenPal into the Tucson market was an easy choice considering the area has a variety of landscaping tasks and its resident’s have little time on their hands.
“We just let our data talk. We see where homeowners are would be interested in our services before we start operating and check that data every couple of weeks,” Caballero said. “That’s how we decide where to launch next. There’s no rocket science behind it.”
To find out more information, check out yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-catalina-foothills-az
