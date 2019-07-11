Marana Police Department officers and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 25-year-old Kyle Montgomery after he rammed his car into a MPD vehicle near Ina Road and Featherstone Loop.
According to a community alert posted by PCSD, Montgomery is considered armed an dangerous, and was last seen armed with a long gun.
Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place and lock their doors as police and sheriff’s deputies comb the area to locate and apprehend the suspect.
Anyone with additional information in regards to the incident is asked to call 9-1-1, or to call 88-crime.
