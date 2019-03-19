The Loop

This system of walking and cycling trails has been bringing Tucsonans together ever since construction started. More than 120 miles of paved pathways have already been completed with an additional 11 miles planned or currently under construction. It brings the community together and keeps people active at the same time, that’s something the whole northwest can support. 

webcms.pima.gov/government/the_loop

Second Place: Honeybee Canyon

Third Place: Cañada Del Oro Wash

 

Best Fitness Center/Gym

BodyBasics 

With a tagline like “Move Better Feel Better Live Better,” it’s no wonder the northwest’s favorite fitness center or gym is BodyBasics—a private studio keeping residents fit and healthy since 2000. Founded by fitness trainer Christopher Litten, BodyBasics operates from a philosophy of treating people as unique individuals, keeping exercises safe and providing a professional service at all times.

1631 W. Ina Road Ste. 111

498-0359

bodybasics.biz

Second Place: All Your Heart Fitness

Third Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center

 

Best Golf Course

The Views Golf Club

Why not spend a day enjoying panoramic views of the scenic mountains that surround Tucson while also playing golf? You can do just that at the Views Golf Club in Oro Valley. The par 72, 18-hole course manages to fit 6,715 yards of hair-pin fairways and lush roughs inside the friendly confines of the Catalina Mountains. The course, which bills itself as a textbook example of the precision and beauty of desert golf, is a semi-private club, meaning it’s playable for golf enthusiasts of all ages, regardless of whether they have a membership or not.

1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

825-3110

theviewsgolfclub.com

Second Place: The Preserve at SaddleBrooke

Third Place: El Conquistador

 

Best Gymnastics Studio

My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

If your company is operating 325 locations across the globe, regardless of the industry, you must be doing something right. With classes like “Ninja Training” and “Move Together,” it’s obvious that the focus is on the kids, and making sure they have fun in an engaging environment.

7942 N. Oracle Road

514-9192

mygym.com/tucson

Second Place: Arizona Dynamics

Third Place: Flex Gymnastics

 

Best Hiking Trail

Romero Canyon Trail to Romero Pools

Leading to a series of pools formed along a streambed in the mountains, this trek has long been a favorite of local hikers and visitors alike thanks to the spectacular views, varying difficulty and fantastic payoff in the form of the pools themselves. The first mile or so is relatively easy, though things get vertical from there as you venture deeper into the Santa Catalina Mountains. Find this spot inside Catalina State Park—and make sure to bring plenty of water, snacks and sunscreen.

11570 N. Oracle Road (Catalina State Park)

628-5798

azstateparks.com/catalina

Second Place: Sabino Canyon

Third Place: Wild Burro Trail

 

Best Park

Catalina State Park

While readers absolutely love the trek out to Romero Pools, the entirety of Catalina State Park is full of opportunities to appreciate the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. There are almost 5,000 saguaros spread across the 5,500-acre park space, which includes canyons, streams and plenty of hiking trails. Campers and birdwatchers have also been known to enjoy the area thanks to the more than 150 species of birds that can be found there.

11570 N. Oracle Road

628-5798

azstateparks.com/catalina

Second Place: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park

Third Place: Tohono Chul Park

 

Best Place To Take Visitors

Tohono Chul Park

The winner of Best Place To Take Visitors serves as an entertainment, education and getaway destination. Tohono Chul is a botanical garden, museum and nature preserve all in one. So if you’re looking to introduce someone to what the desert is really all about – whether that’s the flora, fauna or culture – Tohono Chul is the best in the northwest. Make sure you arrive hungry; the Garden Bistro is an ideal spot for a meal surrounded by the beauty of nature.

7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

742-6455

tohonochulpark.org

Second Place: Arizona Sonora Desert Museum

Third Place: Splitting Timber Axe Range

 

Best Yoga Studio

Barefoot Yoga

Looking to find your inner peace and forget about what may be troubling you? What about improving your physical wellness in a place surrounded by like-minded individuals? Barefoot Studios has been a Best of the Northwest winner before, and readers love the joyful and supportive environment offered there.

6781 N. Thornydale Road #225 (Multiple Locations)

797-2881

barefootstudiotucson.com

Second Place: Desert Palms Studio

Third Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center

