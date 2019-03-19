Best Bike Trail
The Loop
This system of walking and cycling trails has been bringing Tucsonans together ever since construction started. More than 120 miles of paved pathways have already been completed with an additional 11 miles planned or currently under construction. It brings the community together and keeps people active at the same time, that’s something the whole northwest can support.
webcms.pima.gov/government/the_loop
Second Place: Honeybee Canyon
Third Place: Cañada Del Oro Wash
Best Fitness Center/Gym
BodyBasics
With a tagline like “Move Better Feel Better Live Better,” it’s no wonder the northwest’s favorite fitness center or gym is BodyBasics—a private studio keeping residents fit and healthy since 2000. Founded by fitness trainer Christopher Litten, BodyBasics operates from a philosophy of treating people as unique individuals, keeping exercises safe and providing a professional service at all times.
1631 W. Ina Road Ste. 111
498-0359
Second Place: All Your Heart Fitness
Third Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center
Best Golf Course
The Views Golf Club
Why not spend a day enjoying panoramic views of the scenic mountains that surround Tucson while also playing golf? You can do just that at the Views Golf Club in Oro Valley. The par 72, 18-hole course manages to fit 6,715 yards of hair-pin fairways and lush roughs inside the friendly confines of the Catalina Mountains. The course, which bills itself as a textbook example of the precision and beauty of desert golf, is a semi-private club, meaning it’s playable for golf enthusiasts of all ages, regardless of whether they have a membership or not.
1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
825-3110
Second Place: The Preserve at SaddleBrooke
Third Place: El Conquistador
Best Gymnastics Studio
My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
If your company is operating 325 locations across the globe, regardless of the industry, you must be doing something right. With classes like “Ninja Training” and “Move Together,” it’s obvious that the focus is on the kids, and making sure they have fun in an engaging environment.
7942 N. Oracle Road
514-9192
Second Place: Arizona Dynamics
Third Place: Flex Gymnastics
Best Hiking Trail
Romero Canyon Trail to Romero Pools
Leading to a series of pools formed along a streambed in the mountains, this trek has long been a favorite of local hikers and visitors alike thanks to the spectacular views, varying difficulty and fantastic payoff in the form of the pools themselves. The first mile or so is relatively easy, though things get vertical from there as you venture deeper into the Santa Catalina Mountains. Find this spot inside Catalina State Park—and make sure to bring plenty of water, snacks and sunscreen.
11570 N. Oracle Road (Catalina State Park)
628-5798
Second Place: Sabino Canyon
Third Place: Wild Burro Trail
Best Park
Catalina State Park
While readers absolutely love the trek out to Romero Pools, the entirety of Catalina State Park is full of opportunities to appreciate the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. There are almost 5,000 saguaros spread across the 5,500-acre park space, which includes canyons, streams and plenty of hiking trails. Campers and birdwatchers have also been known to enjoy the area thanks to the more than 150 species of birds that can be found there.
11570 N. Oracle Road
628-5798
Second Place: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park
Third Place: Tohono Chul Park
Best Place To Take Visitors
Tohono Chul Park
The winner of Best Place To Take Visitors serves as an entertainment, education and getaway destination. Tohono Chul is a botanical garden, museum and nature preserve all in one. So if you’re looking to introduce someone to what the desert is really all about – whether that’s the flora, fauna or culture – Tohono Chul is the best in the northwest. Make sure you arrive hungry; the Garden Bistro is an ideal spot for a meal surrounded by the beauty of nature.
7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
742-6455
Second Place: Arizona Sonora Desert Museum
Third Place: Splitting Timber Axe Range
Best Yoga Studio
Barefoot Yoga
Looking to find your inner peace and forget about what may be troubling you? What about improving your physical wellness in a place surrounded by like-minded individuals? Barefoot Studios has been a Best of the Northwest winner before, and readers love the joyful and supportive environment offered there.
6781 N. Thornydale Road #225 (Multiple Locations)
797-2881
Second Place: Desert Palms Studio
Third Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center
