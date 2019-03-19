Best Asian Food
GMG Chinese Bistro
Located in the heart of Oro Valley, GMG Chinese Bistro has been serving up quality Chinese food with service to match for years. Their inexpensive lunch specials make it a great spot to grab a quick bite on your mid-day break, but they can also whip up full-sized Cantonese or Mandarin style meals to feed your family at dinner time on a busy week night. If you’re willing to spend a little extra, try one of their new specials which range from a whole Peking duck to Kung Pao Squid.
10370 N. La Cañada Drive
797-8383
Second Place: Asian Spice
Third Place: Grain River Asian Bistro
Best Bakery
Village Bakehouse
Village Bakehouse aims to make every customer reminisce at the “sights, smells, and joys of a village kitchen.” The bakery’s employees wake up before dawn every morning to make fresh baked goods for the northwest community, and have been doing so for more than a decade. Their award-winning pies, cakes, pastries and breakfast and lunch fare will surely have you coming back for more.
7882 N. Oracle Road
531-0977
Second Place: Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery
Third Place: Breadsmith
Best Barbecue
Bubb’s Grub
Bubb’s Grub serves up “the best BBQ this side of Texas” every Tuesday through Sunday. Located in Catalina, this locally owned restaurant and bar serves a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads and most importantly, their “world champion” Texas-style pit barbecue. Try a half or full rack of pork ribs, two chicken quarters, or a combination of both. You won’t want to lick your fingers anywhere else.
16010 N. Oracle Road
825-6510
Second Place: Barnfire Mesquite Grill
Third Place: Dickey’s BBQ
Best Beer on Tap
Tap & Bottle North
When it comes to sheer variety in a comfortable setting, Tap & Bottle is hard to beat. They might not make their own brews, but are certainly knowledgeable and a key player in the local craft brewing scene. Want to try something you never drank before? How about five of them? This is the place to be.
7254 N. Oracle Road
268-8725
Second Place: Grumpy’s Grill
Third Place: Noble Hops
Honorable Mention: Roadrunner Coffee Co.
Best Breakfast
First Watch
The beauty of a First Watch breakfast is their ability to combine the artisanal and the simple. Want eggs, potatoes and bacon? They have you covered. Want a sambazon acai bowl and specialty Mediterranean baked eggs? They also have you covered. Regardless of your choice, First Watch is serving up a tasty way to start the day.
5055 N. Oracle Road
(Multiple locations)
293-6139
Second Place: Baja Cafe
Third Place: Roadrunner Coffee Co.
Honorable Mention: Grumpy’s Grill
Best Burger
Grumpy’s Grill
Every Tuesday, Grumpy’s Grill hosts “Burger Mania” where you can get any burger and side for only $7.49. You’re required to eat it in the restaurant, but that still sounds like a pretty great deal. With 16 different burger concepts, it’s no surprise Grumpy’s won this category again. Their Black & Blue burger put them in the top spot last year, which has grilled onions, tomato and lots of blue cheese crumbles.
2960 W. Ina Road
297-5452
Second Place: Zinburger
Third Place: TruLand Burgers
Best Catalina Restaurant
Sunny Side Up Cafe
This beloved breakfast and lunch spot serves traditional American fare with some stand out dishes. You can expect to see three-egg omelets, waffles, pancakes, French toast, southwest breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, salads, unique specials and even a senior menu. Don’t worry about breaking the bank with all these choices, their most expensive plate doesn’t even cost $12.
15800 N. Oracle Road
818-1083
Second Place: Claire’s
Third Place: Carlota’s Authentic Mexican
Honorable Mention:
Bubb’s Grub
Best Cocktails
The Parish
Branded as Tucson’s only Southern Fusion gastropub, The Parish prides itself on its unique food and drink creations that come from the owners’ culinary roots in Louisiana, Texas and Arizona. Their namesake cocktail, the Parishioner, features house-infused basil vodka, fresh lemon juice, grapefruit bitters and orange flower water. The Jalisco Holy Water has house-infused jalapeno tequila, fresh-squeezed orange, agave nectar, fresh lime juice and a spicy salted rim. And that’s just a small taste.
6453 N. Oracle Road
797-1233
Second Place: Grumpy’s Grill
Third Place: Harvest
Best Coffee House
Roadrunner Coffee Co.
This local coffee shop opened in 2008 with a mission to give customers consistently delicious coffee as well as breakfast and lunch options. As of late, they’ve been busy expanding their menus to partner with other local businesses such as Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company, whose craft beer is currently on tap. They even have a partnership with local herbal store Divine Healing Beauty where customers can add 25 mg of CBD to any coffee drink, in an effort to increase mental clarity, focus and relieve anxiety.
9655 N. Thornydale Road
579-7011
Second Place: Savaya Coffee Market
Third Place: Starbucks
Best Date Night Dining
The Keg
The Keg is a Canadian-owned steakhouse and bar featuring premium prime rib, seafood, chicken, small plates and sweet desserts. Their upscale bar atmosphere, variety of mixed drinks and extensive wine list make it a great place for a romantic date or a get-together with friends.
12005 N. Oracle Road
219-9500
Second Place: Wildflower
Third Place: The Parish
Honorable Mention: Grumpy’s Grill
Best Dessert
Wildflower
Nestled in the Casas Adobes Plaza, Wildflower has been a favorite in the Tucson community since 1998. While their main menu options deserve praise, their desserts are on a whole other level. Cinnamon doughnuts, butterscotch pudding, lemon meringue tart—need we say more? The restaurant also offers an impressive list of digestifs to wash down your delicious dinner.
7037 N. Oracle Road
219-4230
Second Place: Frost
Third Place: Village Bakehouse
Best Fine Dining
Vivace
Perched atop a hill adjacent to the La Encantada shopping center, Vivace offers northern Italy-inspired dishes with a long seasonal wine list and beautiful views of the Tucson desert landscape. The fine dining restaurant is the product of Chef Daniel Scordato’s life-long career in the culinary scene, much of that experience grounded in Tucson culture.
6440 N. Campbell Ave.
795-7221
Second Place: Wild Garlic Grill
Third Place: The Keg
Best Gourmet Food Store
AJ’s Fine Foods
Founded in 1985 by Andrew Joseph Bayless, AJ’s Fine Foods has a mission to bring the finest foods and beverages to upscale areas of Arizona. The 11-store gourmet market chain covers the metro Phoenix and Tucson areas, and features chef-prepared sandwiches, salads, soups and pizza; an extensive wine selection; a fromagerie for cheese; a boulangerie for sweet treats and even a floral boutique.
2805 E. Skyline Drive
(Multiple locations)
232-6340
Second Place: Sprouts
Third Place: Whole Foods
Best Greek Food
Pappoules
Pappoules features a celebratory “Opa!” right on the front of their building. Now that really shows commitment to serving great Greek food that will make patrons cheer. Their authentic and homemade food includes every Greek classic you could hope for, and plenty of great dishes you’ve never heard of. You’ll come back for more after the first try.
7475 N. La Cholla Blvd.
544-5551
Second Place: It’s Greek to Me
Third Place: Opa
Best Indian Food
Saffron Indian Bistro
We said it two years ago, and again last year—so don’t expect any surprises here: It’s all about those Tandoori seared lamb chops. The readers seem to agree, once again, as Saffron Indian Bistro has staked its claim in the top spot. There’s an extensive menu, plus a daily buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which means there’s always something delicious just waiting to be eaten.
7607 N. Oracle Road
742-9100
Second Place: Flavor of India
Third Place: Sher-e-Punjab
Best Italian Food
Bottega Michelangelo
Founders Damiano and Assunta Ali moved to Tucson in 1965 from Calabria, Italy. They operated two Italian restaurants near the University of Arizona before moving into their current space in 1989. In an old nursery building, Damiano created a multi-generational family operation with recipes from southern Italy. They offer classic pasta, pizza, meat and seafood entrees with a variety of appetizers, salads and that classic antipasto board that every Italian foodie knows.
420 W. Magee Road
297-5775
Second Place: Dominick’s Real Italian
Third Place: Vivace
Best Marana Restaurant
Nana’s Kitchen
This beloved local eatery opened its doors in 2008. The recipes come from “Nana’s” original dishes she learned as a young girl while cooking in her mother’s restaurant in Agua Prieta, Mexico. The food is representative of her love for simple presentation with quality ingredients expertly prepared. If you’re in the mood for Mexican flavor whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, Nana’s Kitchen is the place to be.
8225 N. Courtney Page Way #129
395-2508
Second Place: Dominick’s Real Italian
Third Place: La Olla Mexican Cafe
Best Margarita
El Charro
The El Charro restaurant chain is America’s oldest Mexican restaurant in continuous operation by the same family. So it’s no surprise that their margarita is a winner; they’ve had plenty of time to perfect it. If you come in to any of their five local eateries between 3 and 6 p.m., you can enjoy one of these special drinks for half of their usual price.
7225 N. Oracle Road #101 (Multiple locations)
229-1922
Second Place: Nana’s Kitchen
Third Place: Grumpy’s Grill
Best Mexican Food
Guadalajara Grill
With intricate and colorful Mexican-inspired murals adorning the walls of each location, Guadalajara Grill is a sight to see even before you get to the food. But once you do, you’ll have a hard time choosing between fajitas, mariscos, burros, chimis or any of their classic combination plates. Owner Emma Yolanda Vera, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, was inspired to open and operate the original Guadalajara Grill in Tucson in 2002.
7630 N. Oracle Road
(Multiple locations)
989-0500
Second Place: La Hacienda
Third Place: El Molinito
Best Oro Valley Restaurant
The Views Restaurant
Sun City’s The Views restaurant is well-liked by local residents for its breakfast, lunch and dinner options all enjoyable from the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic views of the Catalina Mountains. With daily drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m., live music on Friday and Saturday nights and karaoke on Sundays, there’s always an excuse to go to The Views.
1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
825-3277
suncityorovalley.com/restaurant
Second Place: Harvest
Third Place: The Keg
Best Pizza
Rosati’s Pizza
Rosati’s recently celebrated its 50th year in business, so if you’re a local resident and you haven’t given them a try yet, you’re a few decades overdue. This pizzeria roasts their own beef, and creates their own pizza dough, sauces, lasagna and meatballs in house daily. They have a secret three-cheese blend on every pie, and they even use an authentic baker’s oven. Give this place a try if you’re in the mood for home-style Italian goodness.
3944 W. Ina Road
(Multiple locations)
531-1100
Second Place: Dominick’s Real Italian
Third Place: Mod Pizza
Best Sports Bar
Barnfire Mesquite Grill
Barnfire Mesquite Grill is one part steakhouse, one part family restaurant, one part sports bar and one part banquet event space. This versatile establishment has everything you need to enjoy a hearty meal with friends or family, or both. They’ve got steaks, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes and just about anything else you might want. With 14 TVs and a theatre-style projection screen, Barnfire is a great place to catch the next big game.
8310 N. Thornydale Road
572-5968
Second Place: Rosati’s Pizza
Third Place: Famous Sams
Best Steak House
Fleming’s
Located in the Catalina Foothills just across the street from La Encantada is one of Tucson’s finer steakhouses known by many as the perfect spot for a business meeting, anniversary or dinner celebration. Plus, the happy hour is top-notch. Find out what everyone is talking about (and eating).
6360 N. Campbell Ave.
529-5017
Second Place: Barnfire Mesquite Grill
Third Place: Texas Roadhouse
Honorable Mention:
The Keg
Best Sushi
Sushi Cortaro
One of the most popular Japanese eateries in the northwest, Sushi Cortaro is located conveniently in the Continental Ranch Retail Center and just opened a new location on River Road. They have great lunch specials on weekdays, a happy hour from Sunday through Thursday, and if you’re feeling especially ravenous, they offer all-you-can-eat sushi for just $25.95 per person. Go get your sushi on!
8225 N. Courtney Page Way #141 (Multiple locations)
572-8668
Second Place: Shogun Sushi
Third Place: Sushi on Oracle
Best Wings
Wing Stop
People love wings. People love cheese fries. Luckily for those dealing with hunger pains, Wing Stop has both buffalo wings and cheese fries, made fresh to order. With locations across the region, and a long list of flavor combinations, it’s not wonder wing fanatics can be found all through the night picking up their orders and hurriedly driving home to indulge themselves.
3662 W. Ina Road #110
(Multiple locations)
882-9464
Second Place: Native Grill
Third Place: Grandma Tony’s Pizza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.