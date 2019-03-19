The Keg

Best Asian Food

GMG Chinese Bistro

Located in the heart of Oro Valley, GMG Chinese Bistro has been serving up quality Chinese food with service to match for years. Their inexpensive lunch specials make it a great spot to grab a quick bite on your mid-day break, but they can also whip up full-sized Cantonese or Mandarin style meals to feed your family at dinner time on a busy week night. If you’re willing to spend a little extra, try one of their new specials which range from a whole Peking duck to Kung Pao Squid.

10370 N. La Cañada Drive

797-8383

gmgchinesebistrotucson.com

Second Place: Asian Spice

Third Place: Grain River Asian Bistro

 

Best Bakery

Village Bakehouse

Village Bakehouse aims to make every customer reminisce at the “sights, smells, and joys of a village kitchen.” The bakery’s employees wake up before dawn every morning to make fresh baked goods for the northwest community, and have been doing so for more than a decade. Their award-winning pies, cakes, pastries and breakfast and lunch fare will surely have you coming back for more.

7882 N. Oracle Road

531-0977

villagebakehouse.com

Second Place: Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery

Third Place: Breadsmith

 

Best Barbecue

Bubb’s Grub

Bubb’s Grub serves up “the best BBQ this side of Texas” every Tuesday through Sunday. Located in Catalina, this locally owned restaurant and bar serves a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads and most importantly, their “world champion” Texas-style pit barbecue. Try a half or full rack of pork ribs, two chicken quarters, or a combination of both. You won’t want to lick your fingers anywhere else.

16010 N. Oracle Road

825-6510

bubbsgrub.com

Second Place: Barnfire Mesquite Grill

Third Place: Dickey’s BBQ

 

Best Beer on Tap

Tap & Bottle North

When it comes to sheer variety in a comfortable setting, Tap & Bottle is hard to beat. They might not make their own brews, but are certainly knowledgeable and a key player in the local craft brewing scene. Want to try something you never drank before? How about five of them? This is the place to be.

7254 N. Oracle Road

268-8725

thetapandbottle.com 

Second Place: Grumpy’s Grill

Third Place: Noble Hops

Honorable Mention: Roadrunner Coffee Co.

 

Best Breakfast

First Watch

The beauty of a First Watch breakfast is their ability to combine the artisanal and the simple. Want eggs, potatoes and bacon? They have you covered. Want a sambazon acai bowl and specialty Mediterranean baked eggs? They also have you covered. Regardless of your choice, First Watch is serving up a tasty way to start the day. 

5055 N. Oracle Road

(Multiple locations)

293-6139

firstwatch.com

Second Place: Baja Cafe

Third Place: Roadrunner Coffee Co.

Honorable Mention: Grumpy’s Grill

 

Best Burger

Grumpy’s Grill

Every Tuesday, Grumpy’s Grill hosts “Burger Mania” where you can get any burger and side for only $7.49. You’re required to eat it in the restaurant, but that still sounds like a pretty great deal. With 16 different burger concepts, it’s no surprise Grumpy’s won this category again. Their Black & Blue burger put them in the top spot last year, which has grilled onions, tomato and lots of blue cheese crumbles.

2960 W. Ina Road

297-5452

grumpysgrill.com

Second Place: Zinburger

Third Place: TruLand Burgers

 

Best Catalina Restaurant

Sunny Side Up Cafe 

This beloved breakfast and lunch spot serves traditional American fare with some stand out dishes. You can expect to see three-egg omelets, waffles, pancakes, French toast, southwest breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, salads, unique specials and even a senior menu. Don’t worry about breaking the bank with all these choices, their most expensive plate doesn’t even cost $12.

15800 N. Oracle Road

818-1083

Second Place: Claire’s

Third Place: Carlota’s Authentic Mexican

Honorable Mention:

Bubb’s Grub

 

Best Cocktails

The Parish

Branded as Tucson’s only Southern Fusion gastropub, The Parish prides itself on its unique food and drink creations that come from the owners’ culinary roots in Louisiana, Texas and Arizona. Their namesake cocktail, the Parishioner, features house-infused basil vodka, fresh lemon juice, grapefruit bitters and orange flower water. The Jalisco Holy Water has house-infused jalapeno tequila, fresh-squeezed orange, agave nectar, fresh lime juice and a spicy salted rim. And that’s just a small taste.

6453 N. Oracle Road

797-1233

theparishtucson.com

Second Place: Grumpy’s Grill

Third Place: Harvest

 

Best Coffee House

Roadrunner Coffee Co.

This local coffee shop opened in 2008 with a mission to give customers consistently delicious coffee as well as breakfast and lunch options. As of late, they’ve been busy expanding their menus to partner with other local businesses such as Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company, whose craft beer is currently on tap. They even have a partnership with local herbal store Divine Healing Beauty where customers can add 25 mg of CBD to any coffee drink, in an effort to increase mental clarity, focus and relieve anxiety.

9655 N. Thornydale Road

579-7011

roadrunnercoffeeco.com

Second Place: Savaya Coffee Market

Third Place: Starbucks

 

Best Date Night Dining

The Keg

The Keg is a Canadian-owned steakhouse and bar featuring premium prime rib, seafood, chicken, small plates and sweet desserts. Their upscale bar atmosphere, variety of mixed drinks and extensive wine list make it a great place for a romantic date or a get-together with friends. 

12005 N. Oracle Road

219-9500

kegsteakhouse.com

Second Place: Wildflower

Third Place: The Parish

Honorable Mention: Grumpy’s Grill

 

Best Dessert

Wildflower

Nestled in the Casas Adobes Plaza, Wildflower has been a favorite in the Tucson community since 1998. While their main menu options deserve praise, their desserts are on a whole other level. Cinnamon doughnuts, butterscotch pudding, lemon meringue tart—need we say more? The restaurant also offers an impressive list of digestifs to wash down your delicious dinner. 

7037 N. Oracle Road

219-4230

wildflowertucson.com

Second Place: Frost

Third Place: Village Bakehouse

 

Best Fine Dining

Vivace

Perched atop a hill adjacent to the La Encantada shopping center, Vivace offers northern Italy-inspired dishes with a long seasonal wine list and beautiful views of the Tucson desert landscape. The fine dining restaurant is the product of Chef Daniel Scordato’s life-long career in the culinary scene, much of that experience grounded in Tucson culture. 

6440 N. Campbell Ave.

795-7221

vivacetucson.com

Second Place: Wild Garlic Grill

Third Place: The Keg

 

Best Gourmet Food Store

AJ’s Fine Foods

Founded in 1985 by Andrew Joseph Bayless, AJ’s Fine Foods has a mission to bring the finest foods and beverages to upscale areas of Arizona. The 11-store gourmet market chain covers the metro Phoenix and Tucson areas, and features chef-prepared sandwiches, salads, soups and pizza; an extensive wine selection; a fromagerie for cheese; a boulangerie for sweet treats and even a floral boutique. 

2805 E. Skyline Drive

(Multiple locations)

232-6340

Second Place: Sprouts

Third Place: Whole Foods

 

Best Greek Food

Pappoules

Pappoules features a celebratory “Opa!” right on the front of their building. Now that really shows commitment to serving great Greek food that will make patrons cheer. Their authentic and homemade food includes every Greek classic you could hope for, and plenty of great dishes you’ve never heard of. You’ll come back for more after the first try. 

7475 N. La Cholla Blvd.

544-5551

pappoules.com

Second Place: It’s Greek to Me

Third Place: Opa

 

Best Indian Food

Saffron Indian Bistro

We said it two years ago, and again last year—so don’t expect any surprises here: It’s all about those Tandoori seared lamb chops. The readers seem to agree, once again, as Saffron Indian Bistro has staked its claim in the top spot. There’s an extensive menu, plus a daily buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which means there’s always something delicious just waiting to be eaten.

7607 N. Oracle Road

742-9100

tucsonindianrestaurant.com

Second Place: Flavor of India

Third Place: Sher-e-Punjab

 

Best Italian Food

Bottega Michelangelo

Founders Damiano and Assunta Ali moved to Tucson in 1965 from Calabria, Italy. They operated two Italian restaurants near the University of Arizona before moving into their current space in 1989. In an old nursery building, Damiano created a multi-generational family operation with recipes from southern Italy. They offer classic pasta, pizza, meat and seafood entrees with a variety of appetizers, salads and that classic antipasto board that every Italian foodie knows.

420 W. Magee Road

297-5775

bottegamichelangelo.com

Second Place: Dominick’s Real Italian

Third Place: Vivace

 

Best Marana Restaurant

Nana’s Kitchen

This beloved local eatery opened its doors in 2008. The recipes come from “Nana’s” original dishes she learned as a young girl while cooking in her mother’s restaurant in Agua Prieta, Mexico. The food is representative of her love for simple presentation with quality ingredients expertly prepared. If you’re in the mood for Mexican flavor whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, Nana’s Kitchen is the place to be.

8225 N. Courtney Page Way #129

395-2508

mexicanrestauranttucson.com

Second Place: Dominick’s Real Italian

Third Place: La Olla Mexican Cafe

 

Best Margarita

El Charro

The El Charro restaurant chain is America’s oldest Mexican restaurant in continuous operation by the same family. So it’s no surprise that their margarita is a winner; they’ve had plenty of time to perfect it. If you come in to any of their five local eateries between 3 and 6 p.m., you can enjoy one of these special drinks for half of their usual price.

7225 N. Oracle Road #101 (Multiple locations)

229-1922

elcharrocafe.com

Second Place: Nana’s Kitchen

Third Place: Grumpy’s Grill

 

Best Mexican Food

Guadalajara Grill

With intricate and colorful Mexican-inspired murals adorning the walls of each location, Guadalajara Grill is a sight to see even before you get to the food. But once you do, you’ll have a hard time choosing between fajitas, mariscos, burros, chimis or any of their classic combination plates. Owner Emma Yolanda Vera, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, was inspired to open and operate the original Guadalajara Grill in Tucson in 2002.

7630 N. Oracle Road

(Multiple locations)

989-0500

guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com

Second Place: La Hacienda

Third Place: El Molinito

 

Best Oro Valley Restaurant

The Views Restaurant

Sun City’s The Views restaurant is well-liked by local residents for its breakfast, lunch and dinner options all enjoyable from the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic views of the Catalina Mountains. With daily drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m., live music on Friday and Saturday nights and karaoke on Sundays, there’s always an excuse to go to The Views. 

1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

825-3277

suncityorovalley.com/restaurant

Second Place:  Harvest

Third Place: The Keg

 

Best Pizza

Rosati’s Pizza

Rosati’s recently celebrated its 50th year in business, so if you’re a local resident and you haven’t given them a try yet, you’re a few decades overdue. This pizzeria roasts their own beef, and creates their own pizza dough, sauces, lasagna and meatballs in house daily. They have a secret three-cheese blend on every pie, and they even use an authentic baker’s oven. Give this place a try if you’re in the mood for home-style Italian goodness.

3944 W. Ina Road

(Multiple locations)

531-1100

myrosatistucson.com

Second Place:  Dominick’s Real Italian

Third Place: Mod Pizza

 

Best Sports Bar

Barnfire Mesquite Grill

Barnfire Mesquite Grill is one part steakhouse, one part family restaurant, one part sports bar and one part banquet event space. This versatile establishment has everything you need to enjoy a hearty meal with friends or family, or both. They’ve got steaks, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes and just about anything else you might want. With 14 TVs and a theatre-style projection screen, Barnfire is a great place to catch the next big game.

8310 N. Thornydale Road

572-5968

barnfiregrill.com

Second Place:  Rosati’s Pizza

Third Place: Famous Sams

 

Best Steak House

Fleming’s 

Located in the Catalina Foothills just across the street from La Encantada is one of Tucson’s finer steakhouses known by many as the perfect spot for a business meeting, anniversary or dinner celebration. Plus, the happy hour is top-notch. Find out what everyone is talking about (and eating).

6360 N. Campbell Ave.

529-5017

flemingssteakhouse.com

Second Place:  Barnfire Mesquite Grill

Third Place: Texas Roadhouse

Honorable Mention:

The Keg

 

Best Sushi

Sushi Cortaro

One of the most popular Japanese eateries in the northwest, Sushi Cortaro is located conveniently in the Continental Ranch Retail Center and just opened a new location on River Road. They have great lunch specials on weekdays, a happy hour from Sunday through Thursday, and if you’re feeling especially ravenous, they offer all-you-can-eat sushi for just $25.95 per person. Go get your sushi on!

8225 N. Courtney Page Way #141 (Multiple locations)

572-8668

sushicortaro.com

Second Place: Shogun Sushi

Third Place: Sushi on Oracle

 

Best Wings

Wing Stop

People love wings. People love cheese fries. Luckily for those dealing with hunger pains, Wing Stop has both buffalo wings and cheese fries, made fresh to order. With locations across the region, and a long list of flavor combinations, it’s not wonder wing fanatics can be found all through the night picking up their orders and hurriedly driving home to indulge themselves.

3662 W. Ina Road #110

(Multiple locations)

882-9464

wingstop.com

Second Place: Native Grill

Third Place: Grandma Tony’s Pizza

 

 

