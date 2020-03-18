Mayor Joe Winfield declared a local emergency Tuesday evening in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. He urged businesses to implement social distancing and restaurants to begin relying on delivery and take-out services.
Winfield’s proclamation was a “strong advisory—not a mandate.”
“We understand that this pandemic is already having a tremendous impact on our families, schools and businesses,” he said, in a statement. “This proclamation helps bring our community into alignment and positions us to take any appropriate actions in the interest of public health.”
Oro Valley’s proclamation follows the Town of Marana and the City of Tucson. Marana also called for social distancing and upgraded sanitary practices but did not follow the lead of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who suspended dine-in services in restaurants and food courts and closed bars, gyms and several other venues “where groups of people congregate.”
Pima County is expected to issue recommendations regarding local restaurants and bars. Pima County spokesman Mark Evans told Tucson Local Media that the Pima County Health Department leadership and the Health Department’s Consumer Health and Food Safety Division has met this week with representatives from the food and beverage sector “to discuss strategies for restaurants and bars to meet the social distancing guidelines from the state and federal government and still remain in business. That discussion will inform the Health Department's and County Administration's recommended social distancing guidance for restaurants and bars in Pima County, which should be announced soon.”
According to Town of Oro Valley Communications Administrator Misti Nowak, the town is following the guidelines currently laid out by the county, but are constantly evaluating its procedures.
If the county calls for mandated closures, Oro Valley will follow suit, Nowak said.
According to Marana Communications and Special Events Manager Vic Hathaway, thhe town conisders the situation to be "very fluid," adding that procedures may change at any time.
Winfield and Marana Mayor Ed Honea are also following the lead of the federal government’s national emergency proclamation and the Centers for Disease Control’s updated recommendation to suspend in person events of more than ten people for the next eight weeks.
The Town of Oro Valley Mayoral Proclamation of Emergency:
WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the Governor of the State of Arizona, Douglas A. Ducey, determined that the COVID-19 outbreak presents conditions in the State of Arizona that justify declaring a State of Emergency; and
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, found and proclaimed that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constituted a national emergency; and
WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and their state and local counterparts, in accordance with guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommend that for the next eight weeks, in-person events consisting of more than ten people be canceled or postponed in an effort to control the COVID-19 outbreak; and
WHEREAS, the Town of Oro Valley wishes to do all it can to protect its citizens; and out of an abundance of caution will continue to plan and prepare for event and facility closures, modified staffing plans, work-from-home programs, and enhanced communications to its citizens to ensure effective continuity of operations of essential government functions; and
WHEREAS, Mayor Joseph C. Winfield encourages the greater Oro Valley community to follow the guidelines provided by the CDC, the President of the United States, and state and local officials, and is hopeful that through vigilant compliance, we can reduce the risk of our residents contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus.
NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-307 A.R.S. § 26-311, and Oro Valley Town Code 2-1-3, the elements of which are met under the above described circumstances, the Mayor of the Town of Oro Valley, Joseph C. Winfield, declares a local emergency in the Town of Oro Valley, Arizona.
IT IS PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that in order to flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ensure area hospitals can treat all affected patients, and maximize available funding to the Town and to area businesses that may be affected by the pandemic, as follows:
Restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses and other similar businesses and establishments are strongly advised to take measures to implement social distancing, and instead rely on the use of delivery service, curbside-service, or drive-through service, and to use other appropriate precautions so as to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19; and Public gathering places where groups in excess of ten congregate, are strongly advised to take measures to implement social distancing; and
Members of the public are urged to follow the guidelines of the CDC and state and regional health agencies to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 to themselves, their loved ones, or members of the public such as the following measures:
Employing social distancing and avoiding groups of ten or more people; and
Avoiding contact with those with elevated risks associated with COVID-19; and
Staying home and contacting a medical provider if you or others in your household feel sick; and
Staying home and away from other people if you are an older person and/or you have a serious underlying condition that can put you at increased risk; and
Practicing good personal hygiene, as recommended by the CDC and Pima County Health Department.
The Mayor and Council will continue to govern, but the Mayor may impose by Proclamation procedural modifications at Town Meetings, or meeting cancellations, that may be enacted for the good of the public until the emergency is abated, and will communicate those changes to the public.
Town staff is directed, and the Town Manager is hereby authorized, in consultation with the Pima County Health Department, to take any and all actions as necessary to combat this emergency; and
These emergency regulations shall remain in full force and effect until such time as the emergency declared herein abates and is withdrawn, or a subsequent Proclamation is issued with amendments.
In accordance with ARS 26-307 (B), this proclamation shall be effective when a copy is filed in the office of the Town Clerk. All existing laws and rules in conflict of the same are hereby suspended during the time and to the extent that they conflict.
Dated this 17th day of March, 2020
