Best Community Leader

Dr. Emil Tompkins – Tompkins Family Chiropractic

While Dr. Emil Tompkins name may be known to many for his work as a chiropractor, it’s his dedication to helping others in more difficult circumstances find a better life that’s earned him recognition in this year’s Best of the Northwest list. The tagline is “Improving our corner of the world by serving, educating, empowering,” and Dr. Tompkins leads by example, whether that’s collecting meals for the needy, gathering school supplies or just helping people find a more positive perspective in life.

7620 N. Hartman Lane

572-2596

tompkinschiropractic.com

Second Place: Marana Mayor Ed Honea

Third Place: Outgoing Marana Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Ed Stolmaker

 

Best First Responder

Golder Ranch Fire District

The Golder Ranch Fire District has grown in recent years with the consolidation of the former Mountain Vista Fire District, but that change hasn’t stopped the men and women of Golder Ranch from providing high quality service in a timely manner across the northwest side. Outside of the standard emergency services, GRFD also offers CPR certifications, entry key or access card programs and school education. Next time you see any first responder (no matter where they work) make sure to thank them for all they do to keep our community safe.

3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive (Multiple locations)

825-9001

grfdaz.gov

Second Place: Marana Police Department

Third Place: Northwest Fire District

 

Best School

Twin Peaks Elementary School

It takes a lot of community support to knock Ironwood Ridge High School off the top spot, though the families of Twin Peaks Elementary School have shown their love by turning out in force to support their favorite school. Located within the Marana Unified School District, Twin Peaks will continue to serve the community in an expanded capacity when seventh and eighth grade is added in the near future.

7995 W. Twin Peaks Road

579-4750

maranausd.org/Page/3097

Second Place: Ironwood Ridge High School

Third Place: BASIS Oro Valley

 

Best Nonprofit

Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson

Teachers provide an invaluable service to our community by educating young minds and preparing them for the mysterious of the world. Despite the importance of their profession, the powers that be rarely find a way to provide teachers with all of the supplies they need. That’s where Treasures 4 Teachers comes in: their mission is to provide educators with the hands-on materials they need in the classroom through donations. If there were just one organization you could help this year, T4TT would be a good choice.

6800 N. Camino Martin #124

425-3956

t4tteachers.org

Second Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center

Third Place: Seniors for Kids

 

Best Religious Organization

Casas Church

The good people of Casas Church in Oro Valley believe that the most important relationship any person can experience is one with God, and they work to spread a message of love across the northwest. Sunday mornings at Casas are supposed to be life-affirming and life-giving—and the readers have responded positively.

1081 N. La Cholla Blvd.

297-7238

casaschurch.org

Second Place: Victory Worship Center

Third Place: Resurrection Lutheran Church

 

Best Teacher

Doreen Rouille – Ironwood Ridge High School

Even though Ironwood Ridge High School was knocked off its top spot this year, Nighthawk teacher Doreen Rouille remains the region’s favorite teacher. It only seems appropriate that the woman in charge of the school’s journalism program and school paper, the Iron Quill, would earn some recognition in a newspaper.

2475 W. Naranja Drive (Ironwood Ridge High School)

696-3902

amphi.com/IRHS

Second Place: Ruth Slattery – Ironwood Ridge High School

