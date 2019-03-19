Best Community Leader
Dr. Emil Tompkins – Tompkins Family Chiropractic
While Dr. Emil Tompkins name may be known to many for his work as a chiropractor, it’s his dedication to helping others in more difficult circumstances find a better life that’s earned him recognition in this year’s Best of the Northwest list. The tagline is “Improving our corner of the world by serving, educating, empowering,” and Dr. Tompkins leads by example, whether that’s collecting meals for the needy, gathering school supplies or just helping people find a more positive perspective in life.
7620 N. Hartman Lane
572-2596
Second Place: Marana Mayor Ed Honea
Third Place: Outgoing Marana Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Ed Stolmaker
Best First Responder
Golder Ranch Fire District
The Golder Ranch Fire District has grown in recent years with the consolidation of the former Mountain Vista Fire District, but that change hasn’t stopped the men and women of Golder Ranch from providing high quality service in a timely manner across the northwest side. Outside of the standard emergency services, GRFD also offers CPR certifications, entry key or access card programs and school education. Next time you see any first responder (no matter where they work) make sure to thank them for all they do to keep our community safe.
3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive (Multiple locations)
825-9001
Second Place: Marana Police Department
Third Place: Northwest Fire District
Best School
Twin Peaks Elementary School
It takes a lot of community support to knock Ironwood Ridge High School off the top spot, though the families of Twin Peaks Elementary School have shown their love by turning out in force to support their favorite school. Located within the Marana Unified School District, Twin Peaks will continue to serve the community in an expanded capacity when seventh and eighth grade is added in the near future.
7995 W. Twin Peaks Road
579-4750
Second Place: Ironwood Ridge High School
Third Place: BASIS Oro Valley
Best Nonprofit
Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson
Teachers provide an invaluable service to our community by educating young minds and preparing them for the mysterious of the world. Despite the importance of their profession, the powers that be rarely find a way to provide teachers with all of the supplies they need. That’s where Treasures 4 Teachers comes in: their mission is to provide educators with the hands-on materials they need in the classroom through donations. If there were just one organization you could help this year, T4TT would be a good choice.
6800 N. Camino Martin #124
425-3956
Second Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center
Third Place: Seniors for Kids
Best Religious Organization
Casas Church
The good people of Casas Church in Oro Valley believe that the most important relationship any person can experience is one with God, and they work to spread a message of love across the northwest. Sunday mornings at Casas are supposed to be life-affirming and life-giving—and the readers have responded positively.
1081 N. La Cholla Blvd.
297-7238
Second Place: Victory Worship Center
Third Place: Resurrection Lutheran Church
Best Teacher
Doreen Rouille – Ironwood Ridge High School
Even though Ironwood Ridge High School was knocked off its top spot this year, Nighthawk teacher Doreen Rouille remains the region’s favorite teacher. It only seems appropriate that the woman in charge of the school’s journalism program and school paper, the Iron Quill, would earn some recognition in a newspaper.
2475 W. Naranja Drive (Ironwood Ridge High School)
696-3902
Second Place: Ruth Slattery – Ironwood Ridge High School
