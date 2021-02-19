Acupuncture

1. ACTIVE Life Acupuncture

7790 N Oracle Rd #170, (520) 548-1838, activelifeacu.com

2. Pro Active PT in OV

3. Oro Valley Health & Wellness Center

Barbershop

cdo barber.jpg

1. Canyon del Oro (CDO) Barbershop

7864 N. Oracle Road, (520) 297-3855, cdobarbershop.com

2. Halo Hair Studio 

3. D&A Barber Shop

Chiropractor

1. Dr. Emil Tompkins

7620 N Hartman Lane, (520) 572-2596, tompkinschiropractic.com

2. Dr. Daniel Marsh

3. Dr. Amanda Smicklas

Day Spa

1. Skin Care By Design

11143 N La Cañada Drive, (520) 797-7546, skincarebydesign.com

2. Fuchsia Spa

3. La Encantada Gadabout

Dentist

1. Dr. Storey Studio Dental

10550 N. La Cañada Drive #106, (520) 575-5576, studiodentalaz.com

2. Northwest Children's Dentistry

3. Hohenstein & Schwartz

Dermatology/Plastic Surgery

1. Avant Dermatology

8580 N. Oracle Rd Ste 140, (520) 704-7546, avantdermatology.com

2. Ironwood Dermatology

3. Healthy Skin

Doctor

1. Dr. Sheila Farhang

8580 N. Oracle Rd Ste 140, (520) 704-7546, avantdermatology.com

2. Dr. Kimy Charani

3. Dr. Christine Sanburn

Eye Care

1. Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter & Associates Eye Care and Surgery Center

5599 N. Oracle Road (520) 293-6740, eyestucson.com

2. Barnet Dulaney Perkins

3. Pima Eye Institute (Ajay Sanan, MD)

Hair Salon

halo2019group2.jpg

1. Halo Hair Studio

12152 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 742-4433, halo-hairstudio.com

2. Gadabout

3. Les Cheveux Salon & Spa (tie)

3. Havven Beauty Salon (tie)

Healthcare Hero

1. Arizona Oncology

1521 E. Tangerine Road #157, (520) 229-2095, arizonaoncology.com

2. Dr. Sheila Farhang

3. Erica Hede

Hospital

1. Oro Valley Hospital

1551 E. Tangerine Road (multiple locations), (520) 901-3500, healthiertucson.com

2. Northwest Medical Center

3. Tucson Medical Center

Nail Salon

1. Fuchsia Spa

2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste 129, (520) 328-8769, fuchsiaspa.com

2. Oro Valley Hand and Foot Spa

3. Greentoes North (tie)

3. Gadabout (tie)

Orthodontist

1. Dr. JAW Orthodontists

5747 E. Fifth St., (520) 747-5297, drjaw.net

2. Delio Orthodontics | Anthony F. Delio, DDS

3. Linaker orthodontics

Pediatrician

old-pueblo.jpg

1. Dr. John Bean

3043 W Ina Road, (520) 797-7070, oldpueblopeds.com

2. Dr. George Hobeich

3. Carl Roberts

Skin Care

1. Skin Care By Design

11143 N La Cañada Drive, (520) 797-7546, skincarebydesign.com

2. Beauty by Bonnie

3. Dr. Sheftel

