Active Living Community

1. Amber Lights

6231 N. Montebella Road

(520) 704-6485

srgseniorliving.com/communities/tucson-az-amber-lights

 

A popular pick in this year’s retirement living section, the Amber Lights senior community won the recognition for keeping their elderly residents active and engaged. The facility boasts walking paths, a fully-equipped fitness center, group exercise classes and a swimming pool. Specializing in both independent and assisted living, Amber Lights aims to create the ideal setting for a “luxurious, hacienda-style” community experience.

2. Villa Hermosa

3. Sun City, Oro Valley

 

Assisted Living Community

 1. Villa Hermosa

6300 E. Speedway Blvd.

(520) 549-1020

srgseniorliving.com/communities/tucson-az-villa-hermosa

 

If living independently is no longer an option for you or a loved one, sometimes the next best thing may be a facility designed to provide a home-like atmosphere filled with caring professionals. Villa Hermosa has the staff who believe home is more than just where one lives, it also requires extraordinary and compassionate care.

2. Amber Lights

3. Splendido

 

Memory Care Facility

Screen Shot 2019-11-19 at 10.46.48 AM copy.jpg

Residents at Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those age 55 and better in Oro Valley, enjoy social events and casual get-togethers—which research shows can improve mood, reduce stress and improve immune function.

1. Sonora at Splendido

13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

(520) 878-2600

splendidotucson.com

 

The staff with Sonora at Splendido understand that when a loved one begins to  show signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, the decisions that follow will be difficult. This facility’s memory support program features responsive programming and stimulating activities with a focus on self-reliance throughout.

2. Watermark at Continental Ranch

3. Catalina Springs Memory Care

 

Retirement Community

1. Sun City, Oro Valley

1565 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

(520) 825-3711

suncityorovalley.com

 

Long-time winner Sun City is the Northwest’s favorite retirement community. It has a variety of active-friendly amenities like golf, swimming and a fitness center on-site. The Views restaurant, located in the heart of the neighborhood, offers a central gathering place for all to socialize with friends and neighbors. Many of this community’s residents enjoy a peaceful yet exciting place of residence.

2. Splendido

3. Amber Lights

