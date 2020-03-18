Active Living Community
1. Amber Lights
6231 N. Montebella Road
(520) 704-6485
srgseniorliving.com/communities/tucson-az-amber-lights
A popular pick in this year’s retirement living section, the Amber Lights senior community won the recognition for keeping their elderly residents active and engaged. The facility boasts walking paths, a fully-equipped fitness center, group exercise classes and a swimming pool. Specializing in both independent and assisted living, Amber Lights aims to create the ideal setting for a “luxurious, hacienda-style” community experience.
2. Villa Hermosa
3. Sun City, Oro Valley
Assisted Living Community
1. Villa Hermosa
6300 E. Speedway Blvd.
(520) 549-1020
srgseniorliving.com/communities/tucson-az-villa-hermosa
If living independently is no longer an option for you or a loved one, sometimes the next best thing may be a facility designed to provide a home-like atmosphere filled with caring professionals. Villa Hermosa has the staff who believe home is more than just where one lives, it also requires extraordinary and compassionate care.
2. Amber Lights
3. Splendido
Memory Care Facility
1. Sonora at Splendido
13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
(520) 878-2600
The staff with Sonora at Splendido understand that when a loved one begins to show signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, the decisions that follow will be difficult. This facility’s memory support program features responsive programming and stimulating activities with a focus on self-reliance throughout.
2. Watermark at Continental Ranch
3. Catalina Springs Memory Care
Retirement Community
1. Sun City, Oro Valley
1565 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
(520) 825-3711
Long-time winner Sun City is the Northwest’s favorite retirement community. It has a variety of active-friendly amenities like golf, swimming and a fitness center on-site. The Views restaurant, located in the heart of the neighborhood, offers a central gathering place for all to socialize with friends and neighbors. Many of this community’s residents enjoy a peaceful yet exciting place of residence.
2. Splendido
3. Amber Lights
