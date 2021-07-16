The Arizona Department of Transportation will launch nighttime road construction on Oracle Road/State Route 77 from Magee to Calle Concordia, on Sunday evening.
This work will result in repaving the road and adding safety features and ADA compliance in three phases, from Interstate 10 to Calle Concordia in Oro Valley.
Weather permitting, ADOT estimate the Oro Valley part of the project will be done by the end of October).
The project will include:
- Pavement rehabilitation from I-10 and Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia.
- Lighting improvements, including new LED street lights between River and Ina roads.
- Roadway drainage improvement.
- Utilities relocation.
- Signal and intersection improvement between River and Ina roads.
- Reconstructing driveways, sidewalks and sidewalk ramps between I-10/Miracle Mile and River Road to meet ADA compliance
- Constructing new ADA approved ramps, sidewalks, driveways between River and Magee Roads.
- Adding new dual left turn lanes to the intersection of Magee and Oracle Roads.
- Installing a storm drain system from River to Orange Grove Roads.
- Reconstructing and repaving the roadway from River Road to Calle Concordia.
Work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, with one lane open at all times. With very few exceptions, all lanes will be open during the day, ADOT said.
Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit and uneven pavement during construction.
The intersection of Magee Road and SR 77 will not be paved at this time due to the installation of new dual-turn lanes anticipated in the future.
