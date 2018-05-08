Ironwood Ridge High School culinary students won over 30,000 dollars in scholarships at this year’s Career through Culinary Arts Program cooking competition.
Of the 130 students competing at the Phoenix competition, seven of them represented Ironwood Ridge High School. Four Ironwood Ridge students landed in the top 30 of the competition and were received grants and career positions.
“This was the most successful year we’ve had,” said Jean Gowen, culinary arts teacher at Ironwood Ridge.
Of the $30,000 in grants awarded to Ironwood Ridge highschoolers, $17,900 went to Nicholas Perricone, who is attending the International Culinary College in New York. Mario Soloarzano received $4,000 and a paid internship at the Omni Resort in Phoenix. Cody Hedrick received the $3,700 James Beard Foundation Award for excellence in cuisine. And finally, Valentina Galaz received the $2,700 Dames Escoffier Award and a paid Internship in Scottsdale.
“The best part is that all year they seek out fundraisers and programs for the students in the competition,” Gowen said. “They look for any way they can help students afford things.”
Since 1990, the Career through Culinary Arts Program has awarded over 50 million dollars in scholarships to over 17,000 students across the nation. CCAP helps high school students prepare for the surging restaurant and hospitality industry, with a forecast of 1.7 million new restaurant positions by 2025.
“The Career through Culinary Arts Program realized that there’s a lot of kids that can cook, but can’t afford an education,” Gowen said. “So they help out, they even help students with the FAFSA.”
The recipes at the initial competition were a cucumber salad in a ring mold and a french omelette. It took close attention to cut all the pieces of the salad in the correct shape and order, which is what made or broke many students.
At the second competition, the chefs made five recipes, which tested their knife skills and flavor profiles. The students cooked up pastry cream, crepe batter, chocolate sauce and other delectables, all combined onto a crepe platter. In addition, they served the sweets with seared chicken and potatoes.
“The various flavors and recipes show real dexterity and knife skills,” Gowen said. “Not to mention attention to detail.”
The scholarships themselves were announced and distributed at an awards breakfast a few days after the competition. The meal was nail-bitingly nerve-wracking for the excited students, but at the end, a fruitful and celebratory event.
“It’s a lot of hard work.” Gowen said. “It takes a lot of time and they have to nail down the recipes and everything perfectly. But they did it.”
