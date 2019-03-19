Carlton Village Senior Care Community

Carlton Village Senior Care Community

 Courtesy

Best Active Living Community

Splendido

Tucked against the mountains on the north side, Splendido offers many options in active living: hiking, cycling, camping and walking paths. In addition, the community itself features a spa, fitness center, creative arts studio and more. It’s no wonder they’ve held onto the top spot for so long.

13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

878-2600

splendidotucson.com

Second Place: Sun City Oro Valley

Third Place: Amber Lights

 

Best Assisted Living Community

Carlton Village Senior Care Community

If living independently is no longer an option for you or a loved one, sometimes the next best thing may be a facility designed to provide a home-like atmosphere filled with caring professionals. When staff believes that home is more than where one lives, the care is extraordinary.

321 W. Limberlost Drive

861-8314

carltonvillagetucson.com

Second Place: Villa Hermosa

Third Place: Amber Lights

 

Best Memory Care Facility

Brookdale Oro Valley

Though Brookdale offers assisted and independent living across its various locations in the Tucson Metro Area, its Oro Valley location specializes in memory care. A unique facility, the northern location cares for residents impaired by symptoms of early, middle, or late stages of dementia. 

10175 N. Oracle Road

544-4300

brookdale.com

Second Place: Carlton Village

Third Place: Catalina Springs Memory Care

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.