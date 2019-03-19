Best Active Living Community
Splendido
Tucked against the mountains on the north side, Splendido offers many options in active living: hiking, cycling, camping and walking paths. In addition, the community itself features a spa, fitness center, creative arts studio and more. It’s no wonder they’ve held onto the top spot for so long.
13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
878-2600
Second Place: Sun City Oro Valley
Third Place: Amber Lights
Best Assisted Living Community
Carlton Village Senior Care Community
If living independently is no longer an option for you or a loved one, sometimes the next best thing may be a facility designed to provide a home-like atmosphere filled with caring professionals. When staff believes that home is more than where one lives, the care is extraordinary.
321 W. Limberlost Drive
861-8314
Second Place: Villa Hermosa
Third Place: Amber Lights
Best Memory Care Facility
Brookdale Oro Valley
Though Brookdale offers assisted and independent living across its various locations in the Tucson Metro Area, its Oro Valley location specializes in memory care. A unique facility, the northern location cares for residents impaired by symptoms of early, middle, or late stages of dementia.
10175 N. Oracle Road
544-4300
Second Place: Carlton Village
Third Place: Catalina Springs Memory Care
