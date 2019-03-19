OOROO Auto

BEST Appliance/Hardware Store

Christie’s Appliance & Mattress Co. 

Chances are you don’t know everything about every appliance in your home. So why not leave that work to the company that has been helping Tucsonans for over 60 years? With multiple locations specializing in kitchen appliances, laundry and even delivery, installation and repair, Christie’s is sure to solve any mattress mishap or dishwasher dilemma.

7250 N. La Cholla Blvd. (Multiple locations)

742-0801

christiesappliancetucson.com 

Second Place: Home Depot

Third Place: Ace Hardware

 

BEST Art Gallery

Madaras Gallery

When it comes to iconic desert painters, not many living locals measure up to Diana Madaras. Her vivid paintings of the Southwest’s flora and fauna, as well as Tucson architecture, make her a mainstay for the community. Her gallery recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and from the looks of it, this art institution will be around for quite a while longer.

3035 N. Swan Road

615-3001

madaras.com 

Second Place: Jane Hamilton Fine Arts

Third Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center

 

 

BEST Auto Repair Shop

OOROO Auto

OOROO Auto bases its business on three key words: Convenient, Transparent and Guaranteed. And the commitment to these concepts has made the company loved by the northwest community. When your car doesn’t work and you can’t get anywhere, it’s always good to have the service come to you.

12945 N. Oracle Road

975-1005

oorooauto.com

Second Place: Jack Furrier

Third Place: Oro Valley Automotive

 

BEST Bicycle Shop

Oro Valley Bicycle

It’s no secret the residents of Oro Valley love to cycle. So, in turn, it makes sense the residents of Oro Valley have some great cycling stores. Beyond selling bikes and their assorted parts, Oro Valley Bicycle offers maintenance and even body geometry fitting, where the bike and rider are connected “in perfect harmony”. Get into the store so you can get out into the world!

2850 W. Ina Road #150 (Multiple locations)

544-5999

orovalleybicycle.com 

Second Place: HMS Bikes

 

BEST Bookstore

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange 

Tucsonans have spent years browsing through the shelves at Bookmans, looking for any manner of written, filmed or recorded works of art spanning more genres than you could imagine. It should come as no surprise that readers once again chose this literary haven as the region’s best bookstore.

3733 W. Ina Road

(Multiple locations)

579-0303

bookmans.com

Second Place:  Barnes & Noble

Third Place: Treasures 4 Teachers

 

BEST Dry Cleaner

Sparkle Cleaners

With a simple mission to make the customer smile, Sparkle Cleaners has freshened up the northwest for years. Better yet, they now offer “100 percent Eco-Friendly Dry Cleaning,” tailoring and free pickup and delivery. What more could you (or your clothes) need?

11165 N. La Cañada Drive (Multiple locations)

887-9600

sparklecleaners.com

Second Place:  Catalina Cleaners

Third Place: Seville Cleaners

 

BEST Florist

Joyful Expressions by Jill

With over 20 years of floral experience, and a lifetime of passion for the beauty of nature, Jill is exactly the kind of person you want crafting your custom floral designs. One look at her corsage, memorial and even permanent flowers proves these are crafted by a true artist. 

419-6433

joyfulexpressionsbyjill.com

Second Place:  Casas Adobes Flowers

Third Place: Inglis Florists

 

BEST Home Repair

Saddlebrooke Remodeling

Beautifying the northwest since 2005, Saddlebrooke Remodeling boasts more than 1,000 home improvement projects. This licensed contractor offers remodeling for everything in the home: kitchen, bathroom, tile, drywall and window and door replacements. Better yet, Saddlebrooke Remodeling offers free estimates without trip charges. This team knows what they’re doing.

971-2417

Saddlebrookeremodeling.com

Second Place:  Urais Custom Remodeling

Third Place:  Pusch Ridge Design-Remodel

 

Best Hotel/Resort

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

Ritz-Carlton features hotels all over the world, though you might not realize that with a trip to Dove Mountain. This luxury resort proficiently embraces the Sonoran Desert, with its architecture, vistas, therapeutic spa and many more amenities too numerous to list. It simply must be experienced in person.

15000 N. Secret Springs Drive

572-3000

ritzcarlton.com

Second Place: El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort

Third Place: Starr Pass Marriott

 

Best Jewelry Store

Caldwell Jewelers

Caldwell Jewelers has come a long way from its origins in a 200-square-foot office space in 1980. What began with insurance appraisal and special order items has grown into a multi-year Best of the Northwest winner. Find a wide variety of both traditional and unique jewelry and custom creations, as well as in-house appraisals, jewelry repair and consultation.

7225 N. Oracle Road #104

742-3687

caldwelljewelers.net

Second Place: McGuire’s Jewelers

Third Place: Sheffield’s Diamonds

 

Best Landscaping Services/Maintenance

Oro Valley Landscape Systems, Inc.

Returning for another year in the top spot, Oro Valley Landscape Systems has built a strong reputation throughout the community for its work with not only some of the largest homeowners associations in the region, but individual residents as well. Reliability, professionalism and efficient work are the name of the game.

1340 W. Calle Concordia

312-8726

orovalleylandscapesystems.com

Second Place: Desertscape Landscape

Third Place: Ochoa Landscaping Inc.

 

Best Mom & Pop Shop

Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro

Long before going gluten-free was the most popular trend on the scene, one bakery in Tucson was already catering to those interested in removing the wheat protein from their diet. More than just a simple eating establishment, Gourmet Girls has made a name for itself thanks to an inviting atmosphere and delicious food.

5845 N. Oracle Road

408-9000

gourmetgirlsglutenfree.com

Second Place: Grumpy’s Grill

Third Place: Feisty Studios Salon

Honorable Mention: Halo Hair Studio

 

Best Movie Theater

AMC Foothills

What comes to mind when you think of a great movie theater experience? Plenty of seating, giant IMAX, small lines? All of these describe the AMC Theatre at the Foothills Mall. Regardless of what’s to come for the rest of the Foothills Mall, this AMC is the happening place to be. 

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Ste. 144

742-5050

amctheatres.com

Second Place:  Century Oro Valley Marketplace

Third Place:  Harkins Pavilions

 

Best Nursery/Garden Center

Bach’s Greenhouse Cactus Nursery

So why go to a cactus nursery when we live in the desert? Because Bach’s features more than 11 acres of wholesale and retail cacti, alongside knowledgeable staff to help you acquire a green thumb in no time. This family-owned business has been providing the northwest with the best plants for more than 40 years.

8602 N. Thornydale Road

744-3333

bachscactus.com

Second Place: Green Things

Third Place: Rillito Nursery

 

Best Pet Grooming

Anne’s Grooming

Anne’s Grooming provides more than just a rinse for your pup. All baths and grooms include nail trimming, ear cleaning and more. We live in a desert, which means your pet needs to keep cool, clean and trimmed. Anne’s holistic salon will get your pet ready for either the runway or the backyard.

1171 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

297-6417

annesgroomingaz.com

Second Place:  Poochinis

Third Place:  Petsmart

 

Best Physical Therapy Provider

ProActive Physical Therapy

From Green Valley to Marana, Oro Valley to South Tucson, ProActive Physical Therapy has made a name for itself by providing a wide range of high quality services including physical therapy, free injury assessment and access to on-site athletic training. It’s no wonder readers have supported ProActive for years.

7575 W. Twin Peaks Road Ste. 155

744-6445

proactivept.com

Second Place:  Desert Palms PT

Third Place:  ATI

 

Best Place For Family Fun

Gadsden-Pacific Division Toy Train Museum

This interactive, nonprofit museum dedicated to the hobby of model railroading is sure to draw you in, train fanatic or not. With multiple sizes and styles of model railroads, Gadsden-Pacific Division is both a toy exhibit and a historical museum. And even though there are plenty of cabooses, it’s a great place for family fun.

3975 N. Miller Ave.

888-2222

gpdtoytrainmuseum.com

Second Place:  The Gaslight Music Hall

Third Place:  My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

 

Best Place For a Kids Birthday Party

The Gaslight Music Hall

For the last two years, The Gaslight Music Hall has staked its claim as the home of all things live music and entertainment in Oro Valley, and readers across the northwest seem to love bringing their children to the shows. From live performances to on-stage mysteries, and even summer kids camps, The Gaslight is home to fun for all ages.

13005 N. Oracle Road #165

529-1000

gaslightmusichall.com

Second Place: My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

Third Place:  Peter Piper Pizza

Honorable Mention: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum

 

Best Pool Care

Ambiance Pool Service

With a concentration on outstanding quality of service and premium standards, it’s no wonder Ambiance has found itself in the top spot once again. With more than a decade under its belt, and a reputation for sterling customer service, keep Ambiance in mind when your pool needs cleaning or repair.

3655 N. Oracle Road Ste. 100

425-9186

ambiancepoolservice.com

Second Place: Sparkle and Splash Pool Care

Third Place: E-Konomy Pool

 

Best Shopping Center

La Encantada

Meaning “The Enchanted” in Spanish, the northwest’s best shopping center certainly lives up to its name. It is a cozy, upscale center that embraces its local surroundings, and looks beautiful doing so, especially in the evenings. With plenty of retailers, restaurants and a spa, La Encantada is a getaway in the foothills.

2905 E. Skyline Drive

299-3566

laencantadashoppingcenter.com

Second Place: Tucson Premium Outlets

Third Place: Oro Valley Marketplace

 

Best Veterinary Clinic

Northwest Pet Clinic

When compassionate, high-quality care is the primary goal of a vet clinic, it should come as no surprise that readers recognize Northwest Pet Clinic for its services to the pet owners of northwest Tucson and Oro Valley. This family-owned clinic provides both primary and urgent care services, making sure your pets are safe and healthy.

252 W. Ina Road

(Multiple locations)

742-4148

northwestpetclinic.com

Second Place: Pet DoctorRx

Third Place: Cortaro Farms Vet

 

Best Women’s Apparel

SteinMart

Though it may be headquartered in Florida, this national chain has been a mainstay in the wardrobes of many women across the northwest—and the readers have lent their support.

4881 N. Stone Ave. (Multiple locations)

887-1199

steinmart.com

Second Place: Nadine’s

Third Place: Chico’s

 

 

