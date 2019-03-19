BEST Appliance/Hardware Store
Christie’s Appliance & Mattress Co.
Chances are you don’t know everything about every appliance in your home. So why not leave that work to the company that has been helping Tucsonans for over 60 years? With multiple locations specializing in kitchen appliances, laundry and even delivery, installation and repair, Christie’s is sure to solve any mattress mishap or dishwasher dilemma.
7250 N. La Cholla Blvd. (Multiple locations)
742-0801
Second Place: Home Depot
Third Place: Ace Hardware
BEST Art Gallery
Madaras Gallery
When it comes to iconic desert painters, not many living locals measure up to Diana Madaras. Her vivid paintings of the Southwest’s flora and fauna, as well as Tucson architecture, make her a mainstay for the community. Her gallery recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and from the looks of it, this art institution will be around for quite a while longer.
3035 N. Swan Road
615-3001
Second Place: Jane Hamilton Fine Arts
Third Place: Tucson Jewish Community Center
BEST Auto Repair Shop
OOROO Auto
OOROO Auto bases its business on three key words: Convenient, Transparent and Guaranteed. And the commitment to these concepts has made the company loved by the northwest community. When your car doesn’t work and you can’t get anywhere, it’s always good to have the service come to you.
12945 N. Oracle Road
975-1005
Second Place: Jack Furrier
Third Place: Oro Valley Automotive
BEST Bicycle Shop
Oro Valley Bicycle
It’s no secret the residents of Oro Valley love to cycle. So, in turn, it makes sense the residents of Oro Valley have some great cycling stores. Beyond selling bikes and their assorted parts, Oro Valley Bicycle offers maintenance and even body geometry fitting, where the bike and rider are connected “in perfect harmony”. Get into the store so you can get out into the world!
2850 W. Ina Road #150 (Multiple locations)
544-5999
Second Place: HMS Bikes
BEST Bookstore
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
Tucsonans have spent years browsing through the shelves at Bookmans, looking for any manner of written, filmed or recorded works of art spanning more genres than you could imagine. It should come as no surprise that readers once again chose this literary haven as the region’s best bookstore.
3733 W. Ina Road
(Multiple locations)
579-0303
Second Place: Barnes & Noble
Third Place: Treasures 4 Teachers
BEST Dry Cleaner
Sparkle Cleaners
With a simple mission to make the customer smile, Sparkle Cleaners has freshened up the northwest for years. Better yet, they now offer “100 percent Eco-Friendly Dry Cleaning,” tailoring and free pickup and delivery. What more could you (or your clothes) need?
11165 N. La Cañada Drive (Multiple locations)
887-9600
Second Place: Catalina Cleaners
Third Place: Seville Cleaners
BEST Florist
Joyful Expressions by Jill
With over 20 years of floral experience, and a lifetime of passion for the beauty of nature, Jill is exactly the kind of person you want crafting your custom floral designs. One look at her corsage, memorial and even permanent flowers proves these are crafted by a true artist.
419-6433
Second Place: Casas Adobes Flowers
Third Place: Inglis Florists
BEST Home Repair
Saddlebrooke Remodeling
Beautifying the northwest since 2005, Saddlebrooke Remodeling boasts more than 1,000 home improvement projects. This licensed contractor offers remodeling for everything in the home: kitchen, bathroom, tile, drywall and window and door replacements. Better yet, Saddlebrooke Remodeling offers free estimates without trip charges. This team knows what they’re doing.
971-2417
Second Place: Urais Custom Remodeling
Third Place: Pusch Ridge Design-Remodel
Best Hotel/Resort
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
Ritz-Carlton features hotels all over the world, though you might not realize that with a trip to Dove Mountain. This luxury resort proficiently embraces the Sonoran Desert, with its architecture, vistas, therapeutic spa and many more amenities too numerous to list. It simply must be experienced in person.
15000 N. Secret Springs Drive
572-3000
Second Place: El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort
Third Place: Starr Pass Marriott
Best Jewelry Store
Caldwell Jewelers
Caldwell Jewelers has come a long way from its origins in a 200-square-foot office space in 1980. What began with insurance appraisal and special order items has grown into a multi-year Best of the Northwest winner. Find a wide variety of both traditional and unique jewelry and custom creations, as well as in-house appraisals, jewelry repair and consultation.
7225 N. Oracle Road #104
742-3687
Second Place: McGuire’s Jewelers
Third Place: Sheffield’s Diamonds
Best Landscaping Services/Maintenance
Oro Valley Landscape Systems, Inc.
Returning for another year in the top spot, Oro Valley Landscape Systems has built a strong reputation throughout the community for its work with not only some of the largest homeowners associations in the region, but individual residents as well. Reliability, professionalism and efficient work are the name of the game.
1340 W. Calle Concordia
312-8726
Second Place: Desertscape Landscape
Third Place: Ochoa Landscaping Inc.
Best Mom & Pop Shop
Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro
Long before going gluten-free was the most popular trend on the scene, one bakery in Tucson was already catering to those interested in removing the wheat protein from their diet. More than just a simple eating establishment, Gourmet Girls has made a name for itself thanks to an inviting atmosphere and delicious food.
5845 N. Oracle Road
408-9000
Second Place: Grumpy’s Grill
Third Place: Feisty Studios Salon
Honorable Mention: Halo Hair Studio
Best Movie Theater
AMC Foothills
What comes to mind when you think of a great movie theater experience? Plenty of seating, giant IMAX, small lines? All of these describe the AMC Theatre at the Foothills Mall. Regardless of what’s to come for the rest of the Foothills Mall, this AMC is the happening place to be.
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Ste. 144
742-5050
Second Place: Century Oro Valley Marketplace
Third Place: Harkins Pavilions
Best Nursery/Garden Center
Bach’s Greenhouse Cactus Nursery
So why go to a cactus nursery when we live in the desert? Because Bach’s features more than 11 acres of wholesale and retail cacti, alongside knowledgeable staff to help you acquire a green thumb in no time. This family-owned business has been providing the northwest with the best plants for more than 40 years.
8602 N. Thornydale Road
744-3333
Second Place: Green Things
Third Place: Rillito Nursery
Best Pet Grooming
Anne’s Grooming
Anne’s Grooming provides more than just a rinse for your pup. All baths and grooms include nail trimming, ear cleaning and more. We live in a desert, which means your pet needs to keep cool, clean and trimmed. Anne’s holistic salon will get your pet ready for either the runway or the backyard.
1171 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
297-6417
Second Place: Poochinis
Third Place: Petsmart
Best Physical Therapy Provider
ProActive Physical Therapy
From Green Valley to Marana, Oro Valley to South Tucson, ProActive Physical Therapy has made a name for itself by providing a wide range of high quality services including physical therapy, free injury assessment and access to on-site athletic training. It’s no wonder readers have supported ProActive for years.
7575 W. Twin Peaks Road Ste. 155
744-6445
Second Place: Desert Palms PT
Third Place: ATI
Best Place For Family Fun
Gadsden-Pacific Division Toy Train Museum
This interactive, nonprofit museum dedicated to the hobby of model railroading is sure to draw you in, train fanatic or not. With multiple sizes and styles of model railroads, Gadsden-Pacific Division is both a toy exhibit and a historical museum. And even though there are plenty of cabooses, it’s a great place for family fun.
3975 N. Miller Ave.
888-2222
Second Place: The Gaslight Music Hall
Third Place: My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Best Place For a Kids Birthday Party
The Gaslight Music Hall
For the last two years, The Gaslight Music Hall has staked its claim as the home of all things live music and entertainment in Oro Valley, and readers across the northwest seem to love bringing their children to the shows. From live performances to on-stage mysteries, and even summer kids camps, The Gaslight is home to fun for all ages.
13005 N. Oracle Road #165
529-1000
Second Place: My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Third Place: Peter Piper Pizza
Honorable Mention: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum
Best Pool Care
Ambiance Pool Service
With a concentration on outstanding quality of service and premium standards, it’s no wonder Ambiance has found itself in the top spot once again. With more than a decade under its belt, and a reputation for sterling customer service, keep Ambiance in mind when your pool needs cleaning or repair.
3655 N. Oracle Road Ste. 100
425-9186
Second Place: Sparkle and Splash Pool Care
Third Place: E-Konomy Pool
Best Shopping Center
La Encantada
Meaning “The Enchanted” in Spanish, the northwest’s best shopping center certainly lives up to its name. It is a cozy, upscale center that embraces its local surroundings, and looks beautiful doing so, especially in the evenings. With plenty of retailers, restaurants and a spa, La Encantada is a getaway in the foothills.
2905 E. Skyline Drive
299-3566
Second Place: Tucson Premium Outlets
Third Place: Oro Valley Marketplace
Best Veterinary Clinic
Northwest Pet Clinic
When compassionate, high-quality care is the primary goal of a vet clinic, it should come as no surprise that readers recognize Northwest Pet Clinic for its services to the pet owners of northwest Tucson and Oro Valley. This family-owned clinic provides both primary and urgent care services, making sure your pets are safe and healthy.
252 W. Ina Road
(Multiple locations)
742-4148
Second Place: Pet DoctorRx
Third Place: Cortaro Farms Vet
Best Women’s Apparel
SteinMart
Though it may be headquartered in Florida, this national chain has been a mainstay in the wardrobes of many women across the northwest—and the readers have lent their support.
4881 N. Stone Ave. (Multiple locations)
887-1199
Second Place: Nadine’s
Third Place: Chico’s
