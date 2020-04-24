Friends of the Pima County Public Library is reading a book every weekday and posting it to their YouTube channel for kids stuck at home to watch and read along with. The library staff would normally host read-alongs to children in-person, but due to quarantine, the library is temporarily closed. To help ease the isolation, the nonprofit stepped into action.
FPCPL’s YouTube now contains dozens of videos from their “Storytime” series featuring their executive assistant, Jeanette Davis, reading children’s books. The first- and second-level picture books are read to children virtually, with additional props to make the readings more entertaining.
“Storytime was created to inspire kids to read, enjoy books and promote the importance of literacy,” Davis said. “Especially during these tough times when they are stuck at home… I loved reading to my son when he was young. He is now 21, loving the videos and sharing them with his friends. They bring smiles and laughter into homes each day.”
Davis says she enjoys hosting the Storytime series because it helps take people back to their childhood, especially when they see their favorite book. The plan is to continue the Storytime series even after schools and libraries are reopened.
FPCPL is a nonprofit and charity organization that began in 1969 with a group of women who collected used books to sell to raise money for local libraries. Their goal is to celebrate and promote "a literate community by supporting and funding enhanced library programs and services provided by the Pima County Public Library system."
Every year FPCPL donates to the county library system an estimated $240,000. Book sales and online sales are held monthly where people are “more than welcomed to volunteer.” The money raised helps fund their programs such as Summer Reading Program, GED and Computer Classes, Library Cards, Southwest Literature, and more.
To listen to the dozens of read-alongs, visit the Friends of Pima Library YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.