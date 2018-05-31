Crystal Brown-Ward keeps a baby bouncer in her office at the Tucson Arizona Court of Appeals for her newest coworker: Olivia, her 4-month-old daughter. Brown-Ward, a law clerk, is part of a new program at the court that allows staff to bring their children up to six months old to work.
The Infant at Work program debuted at the court earlier this year when three employees had babies in January. When the employees came back from maternity leave, their infants came with them.
“What’s going on here is such a wonderful way to allow young parents to continue to do their jobs,” said Beth Beckmann, chief staff attorney. “And it is so positive for coworkers."
When both of Vice Chief Judge Garye Vásquez’s law clerks, Brown-Ward and Kaitlin Hollywood, expected babies at the same time, they knew they needed a way to make the transition back to work easier.
Beckmann and Hollywood researched similar programs across the state, such as the Happy Babies program, implemented by numerous state agencies, including Gov. Doug Ducey’s office. Happy Babies allows children under six months of age to come to work with their parents. Other states have also implemented similar programs.
“All these conversations got us thinking outside the box,” Beckmann said. “How could we make this better for parents—there’s no on-site childcare—and could we implement a policy like this?”
Armed with a sheath of research papers, the law clerks met with Vásquez, and soon the court adapted the Infant at Work program.
The parents, who all already had their own office or cubicle, added their own portable cribs and playmats to their office furnishings. They converted a rarely used office in the court library to a nursery, complete with a changing table and rocker donated from coworkers, as well as a desk and computer so the parents are able to keep working.
For the parents, the program offers relief from stress over childcare. Brown-Ward says it was “the hardest thing” when she was forced to leave her first child with an in-home caregiver to go to work. Now she brings Olivia, her second child, to work with her.
“It’s such a stress reliever and I know she’s being cared for well,” Brown-Ward said. “To be able to bond with her is invaluable.”
Hollywood echoes this relief and also said the program makes it easier to focus on work with her 4-month-old daughter Zoey by her side. She said it was harder to focus on work after her first child was born because she was left wondering what he was up to.
“Having her here, I felt much more present at work,” Hollywood says. “I could focus on my work better because I could look over and she’s just there and I can see what she’s doing and hang out with her and see her smiling and giggling.”
The program also gives Hollywood another benefit: Being able to keep a close eye on her daughter’s health. Zoey has an atrioventricular canal defect and will have open-heart surgery within the next few months.
“When she had a little trouble about a month or two ago, I felt so much better that I saw her every day,” Hollywood said. “I saw the changes instead of things getting lost in translation between different caregivers. It’s been such a huge peace of mind to have her here with me.”
Having three babies in the office changed the environment for coworkers, too. Vásquez said any initial concerns he had about possible disruptions to other coworkers have come to pass.
“One of the reasons I even considered [the program] is because I have excellent law clerks,” Vásquez said. “They’re very diligent, intelligent and conscientious employees, and so I knew that they would be very sensitive to the environment and to making sure that there was no disruption for other employees here at the court.”
The program set up plans to tackle potential problems. If the babies do get a little fussy, the nursery provides a private space for them. And if a parent has to go into a meeting or into the courtroom, another employees can volunteer to hold the baby.
“Everybody here is more than willing to help out whenever we need another set of hands.” Brown-Ward said. “Everybody’s always chomping at the bit to come in and take the babies and spend time with them. They always say it takes a village to raise a child, and here we have an amazing support system.”
