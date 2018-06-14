Measuring success in the health and medical industries is a difficult task to manage. Do research grants and other funding sources mean good work is being done? What about notoriety and name recognition? According to the 18 men and women honored as winners at the fourth annual Influential Health and Medical Leaders Awards, success is most clearly measured in patient impact.
Recognized at Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment on Wednesday, June 13, talented doctors, nurses and medical practitioners were recognized for their service to the Tucson community.
“Tucson Local Media and Inside Tucson Business cherish the opportunity to recognize the hard-working men and women in the health and medical fields throughout Southern Arizona for all that they do,” said Tucson Local Media President and Publisher Jason Joseph. “Though we recognized more than a dozen nominees at our ceremony, each of our finalists should be considered a winner for their contributions to the betterment of Pima County.”
Keynote speaker Nancy Sweitzer, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, said that health care and medical science are “very special industries, full of people that have devoted their lives to help the well and the less-well achieve their best possible lives.”
“These people share the most basic of values, to reliving suffering, and to create a quality of life in the process,” she said.
Event emcee Cheryl Horvath, the newest fire chief of the Tubac Fire District, praised each finalist for their valuable contribution to the wellbeing of the region. Horvath said that the yearly event is “truly special” because each nomination is sourced directly from the general public—those whose lives have been directly impacted by the work of each nominee.
“[Nominations] come from your colleagues, co-workers, patients, family and friends who think you are special enough to be deserving of this award,” Horvath said.
It’s that dedication to clients and family that drives winners, like A New Creations Woman’s Clinic Owner Cheryl Abraham—who won in the Outstanding Health and Fitness category.
The Florida native cited a need to communicate with patients in order to create a course of action that works for all involved. She thanked everyone who has helped her reach the stage Wednesday night.
“As a medical provider, I think we need to look a little beyond the medical part of it, and we need to look holistically and need to kind of look into the whole broad spectrum of what's going on in people's lives,” Abraham said.
Dr. Emil Annabi of Pima Pain Center, who earned won in the Outstanding Pain Management category, thanked his patients for all they do to make his work special.
Dr. Annabi described how his eight years working as the medical director of pain management at the University of Arizona Medical Center would not be the same were it not for the talented staff around him—and the quality of patients that his staff see every day.
Dr. Annabi said that in order to deliver care and compassion in the practice of first-time pain management, “with all of the things that are going on with the government and with the state boards and everything—it's very, very difficult to take care of these patients.
“Sometimes, we get blindsided, we put blinders on but ultimately, I think this really goes to our patients,” he said. “Because truly without them we don't have really the blessing of practicing medicine. So, thank you to all of you.”
Click through photos from the event and our related stories.
