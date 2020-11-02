Begins Friday, Nov. 6. Most events end by Sunday, Nov. 8, but virtual events are live through Dec. 31. 

A celebration of mid-century modern architecture in Tucson, from self-driving tours of mid-century neighborhoods to online lectures by architectural scholars and to a cool interactive “home visit” to seven houses designed by the likes of architects Judith Chafee, Arthur T. Brown and Tom Gist. 

All events are free but many require RSVPs to get hooked up to the virtual events or to receive  free downloaded guides. For more info, see tucsonmod.com. 

 

 

Self-guided Driving Tours 

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. 

 

Tucson Modernism Week Home Virtual Tour 

Sunday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Self-directed with interactive media.

 

Movies about Architects 

Anne Rysdale, A Personal Perspective. 4 to 5 p.m. Friday

Edward Nelson, A Persona Perspective. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday through Monday

 

Lectures

Seven one-hour lectures, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Exhibitions at University of Arizona Museum of Art

Modern Art Collection digital gallery tour, 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday

Early Modernism in Tucson, digital exhibition, 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday

 

Cocktails After Dark

Online cocktail demos. Visit tucsonmod.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.