Begins Friday, Nov. 6. Most events end by Sunday, Nov. 8, but virtual events are live through Dec. 31.
A celebration of mid-century modern architecture in Tucson, from self-driving tours of mid-century neighborhoods to online lectures by architectural scholars and to a cool interactive “home visit” to seven houses designed by the likes of architects Judith Chafee, Arthur T. Brown and Tom Gist.
All events are free but many require RSVPs to get hooked up to the virtual events or to receive free downloaded guides. For more info, see tucsonmod.com.
Self-guided Driving Tours
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.
Tucson Modernism Week Home Virtual Tour
Sunday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Self-directed with interactive media.
Movies about Architects
Anne Rysdale, A Personal Perspective. 4 to 5 p.m. Friday
Edward Nelson, A Persona Perspective. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday through Monday
Lectures
Seven one-hour lectures, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Exhibitions at University of Arizona Museum of Art
Modern Art Collection digital gallery tour, 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday
Early Modernism in Tucson, digital exhibition, 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday
Cocktails After Dark
Online cocktail demos. Visit tucsonmod.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.