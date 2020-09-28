Participating restaurants:
- Aravaipa Farms Orchard
- Bellissimo Ristorante Italiano
- Blanco Tacos + Tequila
- Blue Willow
- BOCA Tacos y Tequila
- Cielos at Lodge On the Desert
- Charro Steak & Del Rey
- Charro Vida
- Commoner & Co.
- Culinary Dropout
- Cup Cafe
- Dominick’s Real Italian
- The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
- El Charro Cafe
- Feast
- Gringo Grill & Cantina
- Hacienda del Sol
- HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery
- Mama Louisa’s Italian
- North Italia
- NOSH Tucson
- Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
- PY Steakhouse
- Reforma Modern Mexican
- Rollies Mexican Patio
- Saguaro Corners
- Ten55 Brewing Company
- Tito & Pep
- Wildflower
- Zinburger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.