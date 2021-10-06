Marana is in for a hauntingly good time: Terror in the Corn is now open where Tangerine Road and the I-10 intersect off Exit 240.
Terror In the Corn is a locally owned and operated event that has been bringing spooky fun to Southern Arizona for 10 years. Each terror ticket comes with access to three unique haunted theme areas complete with excellent visuals and live actors. Themes rotate every few years to ensure no two Terror in the Corn events are the same twice.
This year’s haunted attractions are the Circus of Horror, Shady Acres Asylum and the Field of Screams.
General admission also includes the Midway area which has a D.J. with live music, food vendors, a beer garden and pumpkins available for purchase. In addition, for an additional fee participants can play Zombie Paintball and check out the Escape room.
The Escape Room gives participants a short window of time to escape the scary school bus before the serial killer strikes again. Zombie Paintball features 18 mounted paintball guns at a field with both fixed targets and live actors.
Clint and Laura Buckelew own and operate Terror in the Corn. They used to have the event at their family farm in Three Points. While the event was successful, two years ago the event moved to a location closer to Tucson to make it easier for people to attend.
“This whole thing started when I was in college,” Clint Buckelew said. “What’s funny is I don’t usually like spooky events. It’s a little different when you’re the person running it though. This whole thing started as a side business and now here we are 10 years later and it’s still something many college students enjoy.”
Terror In the Corn has a team of 150 to 200 people that bring this spooky attraction to life. Many of them are actors, with some 75 percent of them returning each year. Buckelew is happy this event is run by the local community for the local community.
“It’s great to have something where people come back year after year to create it,” Buckelew said. “People genuinely enjoy being a part of Terror In the Corn. We couldn’t do this without everyone coming together.”
The Terror In the Corn event is not the only attraction brought to Tucson by Buckelew Farm. They also sell Christmas trees during the holiday season.
Terror In the Corn is recommended for children 12 and up. Children under 12 cannot be admitted without an adult present. They are open every weekend for the month of October, with additional shows on Thursday nights on Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. General admission is $25 dollars plus tax. A fast pass is available for $35 dollars.
Terror in the Corn is open until midnight. The event has safety precautions in place for coronavirus to include hand sanitizer and social distancing. It is recommended that due to coronavirus precautions attendees arrive early and allot 90 minutes to two hours to enjoy the entire horror experience.
For more information check out the Terror in the Corn website at
