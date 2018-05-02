Andy Braun’s first reaction to seeing news of the closure of Marana High School was simple, to help those in need.
Braun has developed a close bond over the years with students and staff at the northside high school during his time as the vice president of mortgage lending for Guaranteed Rate Mortgage.
His time in the community, including his volunteer efforts that include running the Tigers’ football Facebook and Twitter pages, have fortified that connection.
It’s that connection that drove him to help any students and families that rely on the district’s free and reduced lunch campaign—taking to his personal Twitter on Thursday, April 26 to offer free food to students and their families.
“If any Marana kids rely on school lunch and have no food at home DM me your address and I’ll bring you In&Out or meet me there and I’ll buy it for you,” Braun tweeted. “I will be discreet about it and won’t tell anyone, don’t go hungry, hit me up.”
Braun came upon the idea after hearing about the school closure over breakfast and immediately jumped on social media to reach the widest audience possible.
He knows how hard it is to keep food on the table and thought the simple gesture would find a receptive audience.
“It wasn’t even planned,” Braun said. “My wife told me the first morning how a lot of kids rely on school lunch to eat which I never realized. I started thinking about when I was kid, we weren’t poor—my dad was an engineer—but if I missed school unexpectedly I wasn’t eating sometimes because we didn’t have food at the house. We were talking about how kids might be in that same situation because parents didn’t plan it and a lot of parents weren’t prepared for it.”
Braun’s gesture reached a receptive audience, with 15 kids coming out to the Marana fast food mainstay on April 26, followed by five more on Saturday.
Braun followed that up by renting out a theater inside the Harkins Theatre Arizona Pavilions 12 in Marana for a special showing of Marvel’s The Avengers on Saturday, April 29.
His goal in doing all of this was to promote the type of close-knit community that Marana represents to his family and to give back to future generations.
“It’s just what we do, I mean we kind of all look out for each other in Marana, and Marana has been good to my family. So, this is stuff that I see all the time out here just doesn’t get out as much because in this situation Twitter was the only way to get to as many kids as possible.”
His generosity hasn’t gone unnoticed, with MHS students like Dante Roebuck, a junior for the Tigers’ football team, gushing about Braun’s actions.
“This means a lot to us and we appreciate every bit of it,” Roebuck said. “Help is important when needed and he means a lot to us all. He’s like an uncle to us and he’s always helped out. People are just starting to notice, but he’s always helped, and he’s always been there for people that needed it, he never hesitates. “
Others, like Marana senior wide receiver Teon Simmons, appreciate Braun’s generosity, saying his contribution will help fuel his drive to succeed, both on and off the gridiron.
“We are as of right now in a minor setback for a major comeback and people like Andy help us get back on our feet to overcome this obstacle that god put in our path,” Simmons said. “All that we needed was some help and god sent Andy to help us, and it’s just a blessing to have people like him or know people like him. He’s like an uncle to me and I’ll never not be afraid to ask him for a favor.”
For Braun, giving back is a simple act that can help a community immensely. He believes his donations, which will continue at least until MHS reopens, will only bolster the town and the football team’s camaraderie.
“My son has all is friends over most weekends and we cook or take them all out to eat or if he’s out and about other families will buy him food,” Braun said. “We just look after each other’s families, so this is something that happens on the daily here in Marana.”
