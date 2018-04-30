Public school districts across Tucson's north side have announced that facilities will remain closed Tuesday, April 30 due to teacher walkouts—as part of the Red for Ed movement.
The Marana Unified School District announced that it will keep all of its schools closed Tuesday, with hopes of re-opening schools as soon as possible.
According to a press release sent by MUSD, the district hopes to reopen until sufficient staff return to work.
Amphi Public Schools sent an email to all parents and staff Monday afternoon announcing continued closure at all of its school sites.
In the email, sent by superintendent Todd Jaeger, Amphi hopes to reopen soon.
"As you know, the #RedForEd demonstrations are continuing in Phoenix today. While the Governor has proposed a potential budget solution, the legislature is required to hold three days of public hearings on any budget legislation, so we anticipate at least another day of closure through tomorrow," Jaeger said.
Also on Tucson's north side, the Catalina Foothills School District also announced that it will keep schools closed Tuesday.
Superintendent Mary Kamerzell sent an email to parents and staff Monday afternoon informing of continued closures.
As of now, it is unclear if schools will extend the year to make up for lost time. Districts are stating that the goal is to meet the required number of instructional hours required by Arizona law "while minimizing the disruptions to our student calendar."
All districts will make announcements on a day-by-day basis.
