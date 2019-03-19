Best Acupuncture
ACTIVE Life Acupuncture, L.L.C.
This is the first year Best of the Northwest has included acupuncture, and it’s clear by the vote tally that the local community receives a great deal of relief from the traditional Chinese medicinal practice. Nicole Rasor, M.Ac., L.Ac., at ACTIVE Life is a Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncturist and Chinese Herbologist specializing in acute and chronic pain management. She’s spent time working with the Olympic Dive Team and the US Archery Team, and now she’s the northwest’s favorite acupuncturist.
7790 N. Oracle Road Ste. 170
548-1838
Second Place: Steve Liu
Third Place: Qing Liu
Best Chiropractor
The Fix Chiropractic
It’s not the first time The Fix Chiropractic has held the top spot in Best of the Northwest, as readers have long enjoyed the simplicity and high quality of service the company offers. With a $29 “Quick Fix” option and plenty of services, it’s no wonder readers continue to choose The Fix as the best chiropractic practice year after year.
6336 N. Oracle Road Ste. 334
575-5833
Second Place: Tompkins Family Chiropractic
Third Place: Casabona Chiropractic
Best Dentist
Studio Dental – Dr. Athena Storey
As if six years in a row wasn’t impressive enough, Dr. Storey’s Studio Dental has once again held on to the top spot for Best Dentist. Patient care has always been the primary concern, and the team handles general, family, costmetic and sedation dentistry. Find out for yourself why the readers love keeping their teeth clean with Dr. Storey.
10550 N. La Cañada Drive
575-5576
Second Place: Rockside Dental
Third Place: Thornydale Dental
Best Eye Care
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter & Associates Eye Care and Surgery Center
Rising from second place last year to take over the top spot, Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter & Associates has been providing high quality eye care to Tucsonans of all ages for more than three decades, with services including routine examinations, cataract and lens implant surgery, glasses or contact prescription and emergency eye services. With six doctors and a dedicated staff at two location on the northwest side, it’s guaranteed you’ll be seeing (and feeling) better in no time.
5599 N. Oracle Road (Multiple locations)
293-6740
Second Place: Accent on Vision
Third Place: Affinity Eye Care
Best Hospital
Oro Valley Hospital
Part of the Northwest Healthcare network, the Oro Valley Hospital is a 146-bed, all private-room acute care facility ready to provide orthopedics, inpatient rehabilitation, minimally invasive surgery, emergency medicine and plenty more. The hospital has received various accreditations, including the Chest Pain Center Accreditation, Total Knee and Hip Replacement Advanced Certification, Primary Stroke Center Gold Seal™ Designation and a Level IV Trauma Center designation by the American Trauma Society.
1551 E. Tangerine Road
901-3500
healthiertucson.com/oro-valley-hospital
Second Place: Northwest Hospital
Third Place: Banner UMC
Best Massage Therapy
Spa Daze
Is your life full of stress? Do you carry that stress in your shoulders, back or legs? Are you just looking to relax and feel like someone has your inner peace in mind? Look no further than Spa Daze—which staffs a team of talented, trained professionals who have been carefully selected to provide a professional service full of compassion.
6812 N. Oracle Road #100
334-1919
Second Place: L Spa
Third Place: Greentoes
Best Nail Salon
Perfectly Polished
With a slew of awards from around the region already to its name, it should come as no surprise to anyone tuned into the nail game that Perfectly Polished came out on top this year. With a nail competition champion at the helm, and a tagline like “Shouldn’t you be perfectly polished?” it’s about time you treated yourself.
7484 N. La Cholla Blvd.
909-2084
perfectlypolishedtucson.skincaretherapy.net/home
Second Place: Nails of the World
Third Place: Greentoes
Best Orthodontist
Dr. JAW Orthodontists
Aside from having one of the best business names in the northwest, Dr. JAW Orthodontics has been a mainstay in the region since 1986, and serves patients of all ages, provides complimentary consultations and will provide a solution to any of your dental difficulties. Dr. James Weaver, Dr. Laura Robison-Rabe and Dr. Kyle Rabe have spent years making Tucsonans happy with their smiles.
10550 N. La Cañada Drive #110
544-9200
Second Place: Delio Orthodontists
Third Place: Linaker Orthodontists
Best Pediatrician
Skyline Pediatrics
Taking over the top spot this year, Skyline Pediatrics takes the work of caring after the community’s youngest residents very seriously. Find out for yourself why readers trust the health of their children with the professionals at Skyline.
4930 N. First Ave.
577-3333
Second Place: Casas Adobes Pediatrics
Third Place: Orange Grove Pediatrics
Best Salon
Halo Hair Studio
Known for years for their splendid customer service and fantastic work, Halo Hair Studio has once again been named the northwest’s Best Salon. Halo doesn’t disappoint, whether that’s a cut, trim, color, dye or something special, these stylists have it all covered.
12152 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
742-4433
Second Place: Feisty Studios Salon
Third Place: Perfectly Polished
Best Skin Care
Skin Care By Design Aesthetic Spa
Looking your very best, no matter your age, is the primary mission at Skin Care By Design, who’ve long impressed readers with their services. Locally owned and operated, this aesthetic spa is ready to make you feel beautiful in your skin, whether it’s through Botox, anti-aging procedures or some time relaxing at the spa.
11143 N. La Cañada Drive
797-7546
Second Place: Spa 2 You
Third Place: Perfectly Polished
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.