The National Science Foundation recently selected the local financial technology company Clear Core to participate in its "National Innovation-Corps Program" and to receive a grant to advance its product.
Clear Core is a resident of the University of Arizona’s Center for Innovation, and uses information technology to help businesses better organize and understand their data. They are also developing anti-fraud measurements for data networks, and data visualization and processing. According to entrepreneurial lead Tim Strasser, Clear Core first wanted to address data problems for credit unions and local banks before moving to larger areas of work.
“Data governance is supposed to fix the problem of data quality. The trouble is, what organization has the time and money to go fix twenty years of bad data – the answer is few, and in our experience, none,” said Ray Ragan, technology lead for the Clear Core NSF I-Corps project.
As part of the National Science Foundation's Innovation-Corps program, Clear Core is "seeking to collect input, stories, and ideas to better assess the market needs in community financial institutions."
In collecting input, Clear Core is reaching out to local institutions to participate in their research. If your institution would like to participate in this research please contact ideateam@clearcore.us.
