The Town of Marana and Marana Chamber of Commerce are skipping this year’s State of the Town address due to “the threat posed by the coronavirus.”
The chamber announced the joint decision Tuesday morning. The event was scheduled to take place at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain April 23.
“The health and safety of our members and community is the Marana Chamber’s main concern and holding a large gathering during this pandemic isn’t in anyone’s best interest,” stated chamber president and CEO Audra Winters. “In the coming days, chamber staff will be reaching out to our event sponsors and attendees to issue a refund and/or offer other sponsorship opportunities.”
In the same announcement, the chamber stated that this Thursday’s Business Connection Luncheon has been postponed. The March 24 Tuesday Mixer is cancelled, as is the March 31 Business Walk.
The chamber has also asked that prospective attendees of the March 25 Marana Insights meeting watch it online through the chamber Facebook page.
The April 1 Networking Breakfast is being moved to the digital conferencing app, Zoom, and will cost $10 for members to virtually attend, with a limit of 70 people.
