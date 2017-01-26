Tucson Local Media: Home of The Explorer, Marana News, Foothills News, Desert Times, and Inside Tucson Business

  • Monsanto opponents address the MUSD Governing Board

    The controversy over the Monsanto greenhouse coming to the Marana area made its way to the Marana Unified School District Governing Board. Opponents of Monsanto utilized the call to the public portion of the Jan. 12 meeting to voice their displeasure over the project and the district’s potential role in it. In an effort to secure a Foreign Trade Zone designation, and the property tax break that goes with it, Monsanto offered MUSD’s 2340 Foundation $500,000 in lieu of lost tax revenue. In many ways the payment is a good faith gesture and has no bearing on whether or not the company builds the proposed seven-acre greenhouse in the area. Although Marana would provide a letter of no objection, they do not actually have to endorse the project. According to district spokesperson Tamara Crawley, a similar payment was made to the Joint Technical Educational District (JTED), while records show the Pima College refused a proposal from the corporation. Governing Board President Dan Post cautioned those in attendance that they have nothing to do with the approving or disapproving Monsanto, but allowed them to have their say. Many realized that Monsanto was coming to the area, but seemed unhappy that the district was accepting money from them. Janay Young asked that the money be put into escrow to help pay for any medical issues suffered by students or staff due to Marana High School’s proximity to the project. The school is about 1.5 miles away from the land purchased by Monsanto for the greenhouse. Others wanted some of the money to be used for education, teaching the virtues of “biological farming over chemical farming.”

  • Fact check: Monsanto’s planned greenhouse

    The topic of Monsanto building a greenhouse in Pima County near Marana has caused quite a stir. Both opponents and proponents of the project have been quite vocal, but there has also been a lot of misinformation about the project.Monsanto has already purchased 155 acres in the Avra Valley near Twin Peaks and Sanders roads for a proposed 7-acre greenhouse to develop new varieties of corn seed. According to Pima County Economic Development Deputy Director Patrick Cavanaugh as long as Monsanto follows federal and state regulations, they are free to build and operate the facility. There is nothing the Pima County Board of Supervisors can do to either approve or prevent Monsanto from coming. “Pima County is not deciding if the facility is built,” Cavanaugh said. “I think that is one of the biggest misconceptions out there. Pima County has absolutely no authority to prevent Monsanto from building or operating the facility on the property they purchased.”While Monsanto is trying to receive tax breaks for the facility, those tax breaks do not come from the county and the county is not offering any type of incentive package to Monsanto. The company is applying with the federal government for inclusion in the regional federally-approved Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ). Under state and federal laws, inclusion in the Foreign Trade Zone would provide Monsanto with a reduced property tax assessment ratio, among other benefits. Per state law, agricultural property already receives a lowered assessment ratio of 15 percent. If FTZ designation is approved, per federal and state law, the property would be subject to a 5-percent assessment ratio.The county does not grant the FTZ designation and are not considering any other tax breaks or incentives. What the county is considering is a providing Monsanto a letter of support from the county to the FTZ board. 

  • Geasa-Marana Library to close at month’s end

    Be sure to check out your books at the Geasa-Marana Library before the end of the month.The library is closing Jan. 27, with the Marana Unified School District taking over the building for its information technology department.The building was originally designed to be used as a sheriff department substation and even after remodel and expansion, much of the space cannot be used for library purposes other than storage. According to a Pima County press release, a recent assessment conducted by Pima County Facilities Management concluded that it could cost up to $700,000 to make the upgrades needed to “address limitations of the current design and layout.” The current market value of the property is only $470,800.Without major renovations, the building is better equipped for use by MUSD. The school district intends to use the building for office space to support a commitment to offer computer-based and technological programs for the 17 schools in the district.“While we’re sad to be closing the doors of the Geasa-Marana Library, we’re glad to know that it will be used by the school district to support the use of technology to maximize student learning and achievement,” said Amber Mathewson, interim library director.

  • Late concessions lead to development’s approval

    The Marana Town Council voted to approve a controversial rezoning for a 674-home development plan after the homebuilder negotiated with neighboring homeowners to make additional concessions. The Tapestry developer met with residents as late as the day of the council meeting and submitted an additional 20 revisions to the plan on the afternoon of the Jan. 17 meeting. Among the concessions were buffers between developments, limits on heights of homes adjacent to other developments and the amount of open space in the development.Area residents came out to multiple council meetings to use the call to the public to voice their initial displeasure to the project, but after a number of meetings with neighboring developments and residents that led to a number of concessions, just one of the seven speakers objected to the new proposal, though a few said they still had reservations about the project.“It is better to know what is going to happen rather than what could happen,” said Randy Shepherd, a resident of the Bluffs, the community to the west of the Tapestry development.  He asked that council “cautiously” approve this item but asked them to consider a slightly larger buffer between the Bluffs and Tapestry. One issue is that some of the homes in the Bluffs come right up to the property line, with no buffer of their own. While Tapestry’s plan for 10 foot buffers and 20-30 foot setbacks, going any further would greatly reduced the number of units that could be built in that portion of the property.The development team met with area residents as well as local environmental groups as late as the afternoon of the January 17 meeting and submitted an additional 20 amendments and concessions to the plan, which seemed to go a long way towards the council approving the deal. 

  • Highlands resident working to preserve after-school program

    A decade ago, Dot Santy decided to make Christmas a little brighter for the students enrolled in Project YES. Now Santy is trying to save the program. Santy, along with many of her neighbors in the Highlands on Dove Mountain, have supported Project YES, an after-school program for underprivileged children on the south side. “Project YES encourages the grade-school children of South Tucson to stay in school by teaching them self-confidence and academic success,” Santy said. Playing Santa for the students used to be enough, but when she found out the program was in real financial trouble, Santy rolled up her sleeves to help out. Project YES lost over a third of its grant funding and was forced to start charging parents $30 a week to enroll their children. For many this became too big of a burden, and enrollment dropped from more than 100 to just 19 students.Initially, her efforts were to donate what she could, and then she turned to her friends who helped with the Christmas program. She raised a few thousand dollars, but wants to do more. Her new goal is to raise $35,000 so that 85 students, which is full capacity for the school-age program, can attend. 

  • Veteran and first responder memorial hosting kickoff on Thursday

    The Southern Arizona Veterans and First Responders Living Memorial will host its official launch event this Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort with distinguished members of the local military, police, fire and emergency medical communities. Originally crafted two years ago by longtime Oro Valley resident and task force chairman Dick Eggerding, the living memorial is a citizen-driven, privately funded venture unlike any other in the region.The memorial is designated for more than an acre on the west end of Oro Valley’s Naranja Park. Final conceptual designs were approved by town council last September and the task force behind the project has been working to raise funds and plan for the project’s ultimate completion.“This is an opportunity for the public to once and for all come together and say thank you, and there aren’t that many opportunities,” Eggerding said.The privately funded memorial is designed to honor those who often make the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect our community both at home and abroad. The project has been shepherded by a task force comprised of area residents, local veterans, first responders and other community members.Retired United States Army General, former Army Chief of Staff and current Oro Valley resident John A. Wickham, Jr. did not serve on the task force but has lent support to the project. Wickham said that he sees the memorial as a reflection of the feelings of the American people, a representation of the gratitude felt towards veterans and all Americans who have “sacrificed and volunteered their time to keep our nation free and strong.”

  • Sold Pueblo visions

    Michael Cajero has never been an artist of muted views. An expert at making desolate figures out of burnt papier-mâché and twisted wire, Cajero has created a scorched installation summing up his fears about America’s new political era. Displayed at Conrad Wilde Gallery in the aptly named show Resist! The Art of Disruption, Cajero’s nearly life-sized tableau features a scary brute wielding a club; below him a body lies beaten on the ground. Above, a blackened ladder has been severed in two, a farewell to a world where the 99 percent had some chance of climbing up to a better life. Invited to submit works pushing back against the “obscenely un-presidential and pathological,” 16 artists made “direct, heavy-hitting stuff,” says gallery director Miles Conrad, art that challenges the proposed policies of the new president. Crafted in media from video to photography to the scorched paper of Cajero, the pieces rage against economic inequality, racism, environmental destruction and curbs on reproductive freedom. The show continues through Feb. 25; reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Conradwildegallery.org. Resist is not the only show on the crowded spring arts calendar that touches on politically charged issues. Northern Triangle at the University of Arizona Museum of Art does a deep dive into the tragedy of woman and children fleeing the violence of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, and seeking refuge in the United States. The installation, by the Borderland Collective, opens with a reception from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Opening at the same time is a solo exhibition for noted Tucson painter and muralist, David Tineo, whose vivid expressionist works champion Mexican-American culture and heritage. Both shows run through April 2. www.artmuseum.arizona.edu. And at the eastside Tucson Desert Art Museum, three exhibitions document the World War II-era internment camps that imprisoned men, women and children of Japanese descent—many of them U.S. citizens. One show zeroes in on the camps in Arizona, including the Prison Camp on Mount Lemmon. At a moment when some Americans have suggested interning Muslims, the shows are a welcome reminder that fear can subvert the Constitution. www.tucsondart.org.But art, as always, also offers solace and delight. Many of this season’s exhibitions honor beauty; some planned arts events are downright fun. The Center for Creative Photography is staging a birthday party for the late Ansel Adams from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 (he would be 115 on Feb. 20 were he still among us). The free festivities include a print viewing of his lovely black-and-white landscape photos (the CCP owns the lauded photographer’s archive), a talk by chief curator Becky Senf, and, of course, a birthday cake. www.creativephotography.org.  Davis Dominguez Gallery’s Play of Light, opening Jan. 27, is all about beauty. Joanne Kerrihard delivers serene, color-filled paintings, Carrie Seid turns up with luminous sculptural boxes rendered in silk, and Andy Polk shows inkjet prints. Through March 11. www.davisdominguez.com.

  • “The Founder” serves up McDonald’s history

    Sixty-three years ago, they owned the fast food hamburger market outpacing even Burger King (Insta-Burger King at the time) nationally. Soon, McDonalds offspring popped up along almost every U.S. main street nearly as fast and efficiently as their burgers, fries and milkshakes arrived at the front counter of each franchise restaurant. Now the burger giant serves 1 percent of the world’s population. Every day. “The Founder” traces the chaotic mid- to late years of Ray Kroc, the Illinois salesman who sold milkshake makers—and just about everything else—back in 1954. Academy Award winner Michael Keaton nicely plays Kroc, the future head of The McDonalds Corp., as business plans and relationships form to develop the nation’s model for fast food customer service. While this chronological true story feels documentary in style, it doesn’t usher many outward emotions from viewers, either good or bad. Mostly informative in nature, only a few times during the movie are we given glimpses behind the golden arches into the unpleasantness of Kroc during his dramatic rise to franchise King status.The film’s interesting story parts boil down to the relationships in Kroc’s life at the time. Case in point: His discovery of the McDonalds brothers in San Bernardino, California, soaking up their revolutionary business model and floor plan ideas. Both ingredients key to an assembly line of burgers so fast, efficient, and successful it would make Japanese car manufacturers stand up and applaud in envy. This movie is not a glaring 2-hour promotional commercial for McDonalds. Aside from its business merits and trendsetting fast food branding, the tense relationships between Kroc and his wife (Laura Dern), the financiers, and the original McDonalds franchise owners are the best dishes served on the film’s menu. The less endearing picture painted of Kroc is underscored by his hijacking of the McDonalds trademark name and his ruthless negotiations that made it happen.Viewers go from supporting Keaton’s earnest salesman character and franchise vision as Kroc, to switching restaurant tables to watch his troubles get unwrapped from afar.

  • The White Snake may not satisfy wholly but it’s a brilliant visual delight

    Theaters, like most every other entity, work hard to create their brand. From the beginning, the folks at the Rogue Theatre had a pretty clear vision about what they wanted their brand to be. If I had to name it, without reaching into their statements of purpose and articles of incorporation, I would say it is this: thoughtful plays, thoughtfully done. There’s a strong cerebral nature to the Rogue’s choices of plays, and that cerebral quality also guides how they conceive their onstage imagination of them. Rogue has been true to its brand and has found a sizable audience to whom it appeals. Still, that doesn’t mean the brand isn’t above a too self-conscious rendering.Fortunately, the Rogue  seems to know when to loosen their librarians’ bun, sometimes allowing a flutter of fancy to overtake the stage. That is what we see in their luminous current production, The White Snake, by Mary Zimmerman. It’s based on a Chinese myth in which the White Snake has worked for centuries to learn how she fits into the scheme of things. Perhaps her chief lesson is that her place is not in the world of men. Oh, but still she wants to see the “other side,” the sights and sounds and scourges of what she is not.So she and a friend, although warned this was a bad idea, both come down from the mountain, the White Snake (Patty Gallagher) assuming the form and temperament of a sweet young lady and the Green Snake (Holly Griffith) assuming the role of her comic sidekick. And what do you know? Almost immediately a young man (Ryan Parker Knox) catches the White Snake’s eye and his image takes up residence in her heart. He is a poor man with nothing. Frankly, she has a few tricks up her sleeve, there appears a way their match can be made.In this particular account, the journey is visually beautiful. It is this aspect that delivers the most delight of the production. Utilizing the simplest of hardware, the show demonstrates the magic that is the hallmark of theater: sheets of shimmering material, large and small, colorful and breezy, become rivers and rain and the passing of time; paper umbrellas are put to both utilitarian and fanciful use; lanterns on poles create an immediate and striking impression of a celebratory gathering; Chinese characters on a scrim magically begin to glow; actors become part of a locale with a bell and a sign. Snakes are rod puppets, operated by their actor-beings, and there’s a bit of a suggestion of shadow puppetry and spirit animals. Invention and whimsy create the means by which the tale delivers its import.  And all of this is supported by the thoughtful music devised by Jake Sorgen, and performed by Sorgen, Karen Falkenstrom and Callie Hutchison.

  • Mountain View wins Salpointe Invitational

    A week after a solid showing at the Flowing Wells Invitational, the Mountain View wrestling team won the team championship at the Diego Gadea Salpointe Invitational. The Mountain Lions accumulated 196 points, 18 more than second place Tucson High. All told 10 Mountain Lions medaled at the event, with Frankie Lee wining the championship at 154. Lee improved his record to 36-4 and won the title with a 10-3 win over Nick Sanchez of Skyline. Devin Easby was the only other Mountain Lion wrestler to qualify for a final. He took second place after losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Tucson High’s Vicente Silva. Of the eight other Mountain View wrestlers to place, six qualified for the consolation finals. Andrew Cota (128), Daivon Lee (140) and Louis Aguilar (197) each won their final match to finish third, while Gabe Ortiz (108), Harrison Easby (115) and Nick Garcia (172) finished fourth. Collin Hall (162) and Eric Purvin (222) finished sixth for the Mountain Lions. CDO finished 16th in the event thanks to a pair of solid performances. Zack McKissick won the 140-pound division, improving his record to 39-8 on the season. The sophomore handed Tucson High’s Jesus Dalumpinis his first loss of the season with the narrow 1-0 win. Dalumpinis was 4-0 heading into the match. 

  • Marana, Ironwood Ridge win region titles

    The Marana girls soccer team survived a wet, cold night and a late Flowing Wells flurry to beat the Caballeros 2-1 and win the 5A Sonoran Regional title.The win improved the Tigers to 4-0 in region play and 10-2 overall and gave them the outright title and automatic berth to the postseason. The Tigers entered the night ranked 10th in the state and even with the win probably cannot vault Sahuaro and Queen Creek to earn a spot in the top-8 and an automatic spot in the 16-team state tournament. Instead the will likely host a first round game in the conference play-in. If their seeding holds they would face the second to last team into the field, which, ironically enough, was Flowing Wells before the game.It will be the first home postseason game in the history of the Marana girls soccer program.Marana scored on an early corner kick when Reilly Kalina sent a corner kick through the box and found Cody Lynn on the far post for the redirect.Flowing Wells tied it up on a penalty kick, but Marana answered when Kalina had a break out and made the pass to Sadirah Hamilton for the goal.With less than a minute left Flowing Wells had a free kick from the left side of the Marana box. The Cabs put a shot on goal that the Marana goalie blocked, but before she was able to gather in the ball, it was poked way by a Flowing Wells attacker, who was able to get off an odd angle shot, but it harmlessly hit the side of the net.

  • Soccer playoffs on the horizon

    A pair of 3-0 wins last week has put Marana in a position to win the 5A Sonoran Region and earn an automatic playoff berth. Marana swept past Cholla and Poston Butte and improved to 8-2 in the season and a perfect 2-0 record in the region. The Tigers and Flowing Wells were set to meet in January 24 with the winner getting the regional title. Results were not available at press time. The Tigers enter the week ranked No. 10 and finishing out the regular season with a pair of wins may get them a top-8 ranking and a spot in the 16-team bracket and a home game. 5A soccer utilizes a 24-team postseason with teams seeded 9-24 playing a one game conference play-in tournament. Regardless of what the Tigers do this week they are assured of a spot in the top-24 and need just one win to likely clinch a home gain to keep a first round home game if they do have to play in the play-in game. Against Cholla the Tigers got a trio of unassisted goals by Ainsley Swanson, Cody Lynn and Reilly Kalina. Two days later the Tigers got three second half goals to put away Poston Butte. Lynn scored twice and assisted on the third goal by Maggie Rogers. For the second game in a row goalies Tanna McLeod and Katelynn Wilt split the action. Against Poston Butte each made a pair of saves to earn the shutout, the team’s fourth in a row.  Ironwood Ridge needs to win out to win their region. They enter the week 2-0 in the 5A Southern Region and already have a win over second place Sahuaro and gave Mountain View their first region loss last week in a rain soaked game that was moved from Ironwood Ridge to Mountain View to take advantage of the Mountain Lions’ synthetic field. 

Tucson Chatter

