Council sets liaison positions for next year Though the assigning of Oro Valley town council liaisons received no mention during the Dec. 7 session, being approved unanimously on the consent agenda, the positions play an important role in the communication and understanding of developments between the town’s governing board and the various boards, commissions and associated organizations which dictate numerous aspects of Oro Valley’s development. The current liaison assignments were approved by council last December and will expire at the end of the calendar year. Assignments approved will last through the entirety of the 2017 calendar year.Since last December, former councilmembers Mike Zinkin, Bill Garner and Brendan Burns failed to retain their seats during the August primary election. Though their liaison assignments would not directly pass on to new councilmembers Bill Rodman, Rhonda Pina and Steve Solomon, Mayor Satish Hiremath still held the responsibility of doling out new positions.“My job is to find people that have an interest in the subject, then they will take an interest in the position.” Hiremath said. “The idea really for council liaison is not to manipulate the board or commission, but to show up and take an interest in that board or commission because the reverse certainly holds true. … All board and commission members serve as an extremely valuable resource to both the town and the council, and I want to make sure they all want to be there.”Solomon will be the liaison for both the Historic Preservation Commission as well as the Board of Adjustment – both previously handled by Zinkin. In relation to Solomon’s two selections, Hiremath said it made perfect sense given the man’s history with land and real estate development within the community. Councilmember Rodman will take over for Councilmember Joe Hornat as the liaison for the Planning and Zoning Commission, a move Rodman suggested given his time on the commission as its president. Councilmember Pina will be taking over the position for the Water Utility Commission, a position also previously held by Hornat.Councilmember Hornat will be taking over as the liaison for the Stormwater Utility Commission, previously held by Garner.

Planning and zoning appointment draws outburst of ire When Oro Valley resident Don Cox first heard that several members of the community strongly opposed his appointment to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, he said he wasn’t surprised to see who had written letters of concern – even joking about the objections.“I think it’s just people expressing their great, passionate love for me,” he said. “There are people out there that really don’t have anything better to do than to find something to ‘gritch’ about, and if there is nothing else to ‘gritch’ about – there’s always Don Cox.”Not sharing in Cox’s levity are several residents, including former members of the town council, all of whom wrote to the town stating their opposition to the appointment, which took place as part of the Dec. 7 session.“All readers of the opinion page of the Northwest Explorer are aware of Don Cox,” wrote resident Donald Bristow, also a former candidate for council. “He has defined himself as a name caller, fact twister, and mean spirited just to name a few of the descriptors that can be used. … There is no doubt that this council owes Don Cox and you want to reward him by appointing him to the Planning and Zoning Commission.”Bristow referenced Cox’s work with the Triple E Political Action Committee (PAC), which has been active since the 2015 unsuccessful recall election of Mayor Satish Hiremath, Vice Mayor Lou Water and councilmembers Mary Snider and Joe Hornat. Since its founding, the PAC has received over $7,000 in funding from several real estate developers and investors from throughout the community, $500 each from the PACs established for the campaigns of Hornat, Waters and Snider and another $500 from a member of the Hiremath family. The single greatest monetary benefactor to the Triple E PAC has been Cox himself, who