Earlier this month, more than 120 women gathered in the ballroom at the Highlands at Dove Mountain for the annual Holiday Friendship Luncheon to support the Marana Unified School District’s Teenage Parent Program (TAPP). Marianne Wyatt, who has coordinated the event for the past decade, has used the luncheon as a fundraiser and as a way to increase understanding and support for TAPP. “I am so pleased with our success in raising money in support of this program,” Wyatt said. “It is very rewarding for our generation to be giving back to future generations and to know that girls are graduating with good parenting schools.”Started in 1991 with a grant from the Flinn Foundation, the TAPP program is housed on the Marana High School campus but is open to all students in the district. It offers services and support to pregnant and parenting students with the ultimate goal of graduation. Students are referred to TAPP from school counselors and health care professionals or can contact the program directly. The program’s staff strives to retain students who become pregnant and reaches out to drop-outs to encourage them to return to school, as the school district estimates that approximately 75 to 80 percent of TAPP students were out of school at one point. The program also provides assistance to students who are behind in credits and accommodates the challenges that teenage parents face by creating flexible schedules and alternative education options.The four major components of TAPP center on education, health care, child care and case management. The education portion includes classes in prenatal care, parenting and child care skills and vocational training.
When I sat down to write my list of Top 10 sports stories of the year, I ran into a problem: There were too many great performances. But since journalists aren’t known for their great math skills, I figured it was a great excuse to have a Top 10 list with 13 stories.And even with a bonus three stories we still recognize that we left off a number of great performances and athletes. So this week, I’m writing about the Top 5 through 10(D) and next week, you’ll find the Top 4 in these pages. 5. Immaculate Heart’s Amity “Hostility” BrownLike Summerset, Brown concluded her career with a state title in the high jump. Brown won the Division IV girls high jump title with a jump of 5-1. For Brown it was her second state title. She came up short as the favorite as a sophomore, but got her first title in 2015 and ended her senior season with her second.
Here are the year’s best films in storytelling and performances:10. Sing Street Director John Carney, who gave us the 2007 romantic music trifecta of guitar, piano and vocals in the Irish movie “Once,” returns to Dublin for a stellar encore performance involving a teenage boy dealing with the pressures of school while starting up a rock band to get closer to a girl. Carney knows how to bring music and romance together better than anyone else and we find a heartfelt story that feels both charming and real at the same time. An above average cast and a 1980s soundtrack launch this movie into instant classic status and into the Top 10 list for 2016. 9. Captain FantasticThe vastly talented Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) stars as the earthy patriarch of the Cash family, living off-the-grid while raising his well-read children deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. A stirring drama on human interaction and one family’s attempt to cope with loss, individual beliefs, and real life. Every parent, at some point, wonders if they’re raising their child the best possible way. “Captain Fantastic” offers us one unmistakable, yet riveting, parenting route. 8. Hidden Figures
These are the stories to watch around Marana in 2017.MonsantoMonstanto’s plans to put a greenhouse and research facility on recently purchased land just outside of the Marana town limits has already caused a lot of ire. The agricultural firm, controversial for its genetic engineering of seeds and its business practices, is seeking to lower its tax rate by establishing a foreign trade zone. As part of the deal, Monsanto negotiated with Marana Unified School District to make up for some lost revenues. The $500,000 deal made a lot of financial sense to the school district but has drawn the ire of some parents and anti-GMO activists. Several area farmers have said that they already use Monsanto seeds and that the genetically modified product has drastically reduced the use of pesticides in the area and has made the crop yield increase.The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hear more about the proposed foreign trade zone, as well as studies on the environmental impact of the facility, at a February meeting. Ultimately, though, the Board of Supervisors will only make a recommendation regarding the the establishment of a foreign trade zone; the federal government actually grants the designation.
StatisticsThe median price in November of homes sold in the Northwest was $230,000, up 4% from 2015. For the Dove Mountain area the median price was $287,500, down 26% from a year ago. In Oro Valley the median price was $270,000 in November 2016, a decrease of 4% from 2015. In the Foothills the median price was $333.000 a decrease of 5% year-to-date. Current price ranges in all areas offer a seller’s market because of low inventory for buyers. SellingAccording to (NAR) National Association of Realtors, the inventory of homes tends to dramatically increase in the first five months of the year. Listing your home now before spring may make sense for a faster sale. Also winter visitors are here and may be motivated to finally buy rather than rent as they see the low inventory and realize they may be in a better position to negotiate.
There had been some uncertainty about the future of the Mike Jacob Sportspark, but a recent vote by the Pima County Board of Supervisors ensures the near future of the facility.The supervisors voted 4-0 at their Dec. 13 meeting to fund capital improvements to the facility. They can use up to $1 million for the improvements, using funding from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s right-of-way acquisition as part of I-10/Ina Road construction.“Ultimately we are confident that the Sportspark facility, with the investment authorized by the Board, will be able to remain open for public use,” said Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Director Chris Cawein. “However some of the likely repairs will require trenching and other heavy construction activities so we will likely need to temporarily suspend play at the site while we conduct those needed activities.”District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller was not present at the meeting to cast a vote.The facility will potentially have a new operator. For the time being the current operator will remain running Sportspark but the board authorized Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) to offer the present operators a month-to-month agreement for 6-months to continue their operations at the site while they pursue proposals for longer term viable solutions to the future of Sportspark. Initial discussions with one of the operators indicated his interest in continuation for that period and the second operator does not appear very interested.According to a release by the county quoting Chris Cawein, NRPR director, Sportspark is “operated through a complex public/private partnership that has a number of shortcomings.”
Moviegoers’ first reactions to seeing “Hidden Figures” will be to ask themselves how did America not already know this incredible true story? This NASA film is an exhilarating and positive narrative deeply rooted to one of our nation’s greatest feats: Successfully launching a human into space to orbit the Earth and return safely. “Hidden Figures” is a feel-good history lesson that needs to be seen to believed.Director Ted Melfi (“St. Vincent”) gathers an extremely talented ensemble to tell the true NASA story of three brilliant African-American women who played major roles in our nation’s space program during the 1960s. The cast is led by Octavia Spencer, who gives a poignant portrayal as the computer whiz Dorothy Vaughan. But the mathematical genius and rocket fuel behind “Hidden Figures” resides in the purposeful and resilient talents of Taraji P. Henson as Katherine G. Johnson and Kevin Costner as NASA manager Al Harrison. Viewers will be enamored watching this trio of inspiring women fight prejudice in the male-dominated workplace through their skillful persistence and smarts. Each marvelously solving spacecraft launch and recovery math equations to earn the trust of viewers and astronaut John Glenn. Together, they helped our space program and country keep pace with the Soviet Union before charging ahead—ultimately accepting and answering President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to land a man on the moon by that decade’s end.Yes, it’s about time these pioneering women are no longer hidden from the history books. Their encouraging and remarkable story broke the glass ceiling of space. They overcame discrimination and social issues with expertise and talents that couldn’t be ignored or segregated any longer based on their gender or race. In each movie scene, these three women (and the audience) know they’re the smartest minds in the room. It’s how they handle and respond to that knowledge that makes “Hidden Figures” such a compelling and richly satisfying movie experience.Look for “Hidden Figures” to garner several Academy Award nominations come the morning of Jan. 24. Despite a strong field of leading and supporting actors and actresses in 2016, Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Hanson have better than even odds to capture nominations. The film also deserves Best Ensemble and Best Picture considerations from all the end-of-the-year awards shows.
Here are the year’s best films in storytelling and performances:10. Sing Street Director John Carney, who gave us the 2007 romantic music trifecta of guitar, piano and vocals in the Irish movie “Once,” returns to Dublin for a stellar encore performance involving a teenage boy dealing with the pressures of school while starting up a rock band to get closer to a girl. Carney knows how to bring music and romance together better than anyone else and we find a heartfelt story that feels both charming and real at the same time. An above average cast and a 1980s soundtrack launch this movie into instant classic status and into the Top 10 list for 2016. 9. Captain FantasticThe vastly talented Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) stars as the earthy patriarch of the Cash family, living off-the-grid while raising his well-read children deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. A stirring drama on human interaction and one family’s attempt to cope with loss, individual beliefs, and real life. Every parent, at some point, wonders if they’re raising their child the best possible way. “Captain Fantastic” offers us one unmistakable, yet riveting, parenting route. 8. Hidden Figures
There were so many great sports moments in 2016 that one story could not contain them all. Last week we looked at stories No. 5-10(D). This week it is the Top 4 stories of the year. 1. Ironwood Ridge WrestlingThere were a lot of headlines for the Nighthawk grapplers. First and foremost, Ironwood Ridge wrestlers won three individual state titles and led the Nighthawks to a team title at the Division I state wrestling tournament in Prescott. Ten Nighthawk wrestlers reached the podium and helped their school edge Sunnyside and Mesa Mountain View for the team state title. The Nighthawks earned 194 points, 12.5 more than second-place Sunnyside and 27.5 more than Mesa Mountain View. Danny Vega concluded a remarkable high school career with his third state title, winning the 113-pound division. Josiah Kline capped off his senior season by winning the title at 132 and improving his record to 42-3 on the season. Jeremy Benson was the third Nighthawk to win an individual state title, taking first at 182
We’ve spent the last few weeks looking back at the past semester and past year in high school sports, but this week we turn our attention to the University of Arizona. 2016 was an interesting year for the various Wildcat teams. No team had a bigger year than the Wildcat baseball team. The Wildcats had a stellar season under first-year head coach Jay Johnson. Even those close to the team thought it would likely be a re-building season and just getting to the NCAA Tournament would be a great accomplishment. The Wildcats were not only in the postseason, but were just one win away from winning the College World Series, coming up a run short against Coastal Carolina in a winner-take-all final game. Despite coming up just short, it was a fantastic season and the start of something great as the Wildcats have added a terrific recruiting class to bolster the team in year two for Johnson. Another first year coach making a big impact is Adia Barnes. The former Wildcat standout returns to Tucson with a big rebuilding job ahead of her. Barnes inherits a program that has not only had just one winning record since 2009, but has won less than 15 games six times in eight seasons. Barnes saw her squad go 9-2 in the nonconference season, and while they will likely come back down to earth in conference play, the future is indeed bright for the women’s basketball program. The Wildcat football team had a terrible season, going just 3-9. There were a number of reasons for the team’s struggles. A rash of injuries took their toll on the Cats, though most in and outside of the program believed it was going to be a rebuilding season. Rich Rodriguez not only rebuilt his entire defensive staff, but the team lacked overall depth on that side of the ball.
When I sat down to write my list of Top 10 sports stories of the year, I ran into a problem: There were too many great performances. But since journalists aren’t known for their great math skills, I figured it was a great excuse to have a Top 10 list with 13 stories.And even with a bonus three stories we still recognize that we left off a number of great performances and athletes. So this week, I’m writing about the Top 5 through 10(D) and next week, you’ll find the Top 4 in these pages. 5. Immaculate Heart’s Amity “Hostility” BrownLike Summerset, Brown concluded her career with a state title in the high jump. Brown won the Division IV girls high jump title with a jump of 5-1. For Brown it was her second state title. She came up short as the favorite as a sophomore, but got her first title in 2015 and ended her senior season with her second.
What's method of self care do you use when you need to destress?
Total Votes: 78
Ballots have been counted and election season is officially over. How are you feeling?
Total Votes: 123
© Copyright 2017, Tucson Local Media, Tucson, AZ. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
A Division of 10/13 Communications