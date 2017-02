“The Eagle Huntress” documentary shines in storytelling and cinematography The uniqueness of documentary films affords us with an unfiltered, first-hand glimpse into a person’s life adventures. These “reality” movies place us—the filmgoer—directly into the world of non-actors doing what they do best being themselves. Through these documentaries, we partake in history as it’s recording, warts and all, starring those who making it all happen. In “The Eagle Huntress,” we are invited into the nomadic culture of one family living in the snow-covered Altai Mountains of Mongolia near the border with China. This film’s deeply powerful and rich story develops as a young girl attempts to enter the competitive Mongol world of eagle hunters. Narrated by “The Force Awakens’” heroine Daisy Ridley (who played Rey in the “Star Wars” classic), “The Eagle Huntress” introduces viewers to a 13-year old girl named Aisholpan, as she learns the 1,000-year old trade skill of training golden eagles to help a tribe hunt for elusive foxes … a desperate source of food and clothing in Mongolia’s harsh 40-degrees-below-zero climate.Tackling strong stereotypes and the custom of male-only eagle hunters, this young girl must convince her father to alter her family’s twelve-generation practice of a patriarch teaching his son the time-honored art of taming predatory birds. Gorgeous cinematography educates and inspires throughout. With today’s over-reliance upon computer-generated imagery to create the perfect shot, it’s breathtaking to see a movie captured on the big-screen using only natural, postcard-quality outdoor scenes. In fact, while this film’s story is largely singular and focused solely on Aisholpan’s attempt to become the first woman to earn the coveted eagle huntress title, the English subtitles and amazing photography masterfully transplants us deep inside the nomadic tribal lifestyle.Combined with its feel-good underdog narrative and mesmerizing images resides a galvanizing soundtrack that warms one’s heart and soul. No music is more stirring than Sia’s song, “Angel by the Wings,” booming during the film’s credits and final still shots of Aisholpan.

Taking a Punsch at the Tough Luck Club I suppose it was tough luck on that winter night in 1988 when three punches, which I never even ordered, made me $150 richer.I was tending bar at the legendary Bum Steer when a fight broke out, and as my employee manual directed me to do, I broke it up. It was then that I learned about the bar’s “lucky punch” policy, which paid employees $50 for every hit they took in restoring order to the scene.Having been the recipient of three hard ones in that melee, I ended my shift with an extra $150 in my tip jar, courtesy of the Steer’s code of compassion.Thankfully there’s a different kind of punch that’s trending at bars today, and what a difference an “s” makes.Punsch, a liqueur that originated in 18th Century Sweden, is suddenly relevant again as evidenced by its presence in many of Southern Arizona’s cocktail bars. Swedish Punsch can be distilled from fermented coconut flower sap, rice, fruits, or sugar cane and introduces a unique flavor profile to a range of cocktails.Local barman Robert Gillies’ fascination with the spirit began nearly 10 years ago when he started reading vintage cocktail books, an interest which intensified when he considered his family’s lineage.