Why southern Arizona needs the January 8th memorial January 8, 2011, is a day that most Arizonans will never forget. The day that a senseless tragedy took six lives and injured 13 other individuals at a Congress on Your Corner Event led by Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. We lost so much that day, but also saw how our community rallied together. People who had never met before suddenly had an unexplainable connection. Everyone wanted to help and everyone needed their neighbors, families and friends to start the healing process. That spirit was inspiring to all.The concept of Tucson’s January 8th Memorial has gone from being a dream of some of the early supporters to being a reality now. The foundation that started with three board members has blossomed to 23. Congresswoman Giffords and Mr. Jim Click are the honorary co-chairs of the campaign.The memorial will be built in El Presidio Park in the heart of downtown Tucson. It is a partnership between Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation, Pima County and the city of Tucson. This is truly a heartfelt partnership and we are all striving for the same goal for our community.In September, 33 members of Congress wrote a letter to President Obama asking for support for the memorial. The following week, Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain wrote to the Department of Interior asking for assistance for the memorial as well as a National Memorial designation. Legislation currently is being written and we expect to hear great things from Washington, D.C., in the very near future.The foundation has obtained approval from Pima County for several naming opportunities to raise funds to build the memorial, ranging from $100 to $1,000,000. The first naming opportunity was sponsored by Tucson Medical Center, which graciously is donating $500,000 to lead this effort. There will be no naming opportunities in the memorial itself—sacred ground—but there are opportunities in the immediate area to show continued support from the community. For example, lanterns will light the pathways to represent the glow when people came together holding candles and light to support the survivors and victims during the tragedy. Outside the memorial, there will be six gardens, one for each victim. The gardens will be themed for each life lost. Nine-year-old Christina-Taylor Green loved butterflies, one of her last drawings. Christina’s will be a butterfly garden to represent this passion.

Mayor Hiremath lays out Oro Valley’s 2017 plans The Explorer recently sat down with Oro Valley Mayor Satish Hiremath to discuss his and the town’s plans and some possible changes to expect with the coming of the new year, as well as what he sees as key factors to finding success in 2017. Before delving into his goals for the rest of the year, Hiremath took a moment to set the scene with what he believed to be Oro Valley’s crowning achievement last year: the passage of the new general plan by the town’s residents.“The most notable highlight of 2016 was voter ratification of Your Voice, Our Future, the town’s general plan update,” he said. “This plan is the community-developed product of a three-year effort and reflects the values and goals of Oro Valley and its stakeholders. As such, this plan will be the springboard for some of 2017’s big projects, such the new Strategic Plan, financial year 17-18 budget and department work plans; all of these documents will be in alignment and guided by the general plan.”Some of the big developments Hiremath said would have a more noticeable impact on everyday life within the town included roadway improvements set to begin on East Tangerine Road, West Lambert Lane and North La Cholla Boulevard. While drivers will need to take caution while traveling on those roadways, Hiremath mentioned that all drivers within the town must also take heed to the distracted driving ordinance passed by town council at the end of the year restricting the use of all electronic devices to “hands-free” mode while driving. To make driver’s more aware of the changes, Hiremath said that the Oro Valley Police Department, alongside the town’s outreach efforts, will be conducting an education-focused campaign in order to make the town’s roadways even safer. Another upcoming concept for which Hiremath said the community should look is the Main Streets project, which is looking to create a communal space for dining and shopping and a town center. The community’s first chance to hear about and provide feedback to the concept will be at the “Walk the Block” event on Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Lambert Lane and North La Canada Drive. Hiremath said that more updates will be made available through the “MainStreetsOV” Facebook page.