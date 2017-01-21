“The Two Amigos” a load of laughs at The Gaslight Theatre When travelling entertainers Reynaldo and Paco are invited to perform in the village of Santa Feliz by Comandante Maxino, the two men – also known as the Two Amigos – accidentally involve themselves in the village’s local political turmoil. With the people of Santa Feliz seemingly trapped under the comandante’s boot, a hero must be found.The most recent show to premier at The Gaslight Theatre, “The Two Amigos” is another well performed, laughter-inspiring performance well within the vein of melodramatic excellence for which the establishment has been known. A western themed comedy ride, “The Two Amigos” draws from several well-known sources within the genre’s history, even a famous, masked sword fighter with a penchant for the final letter in the alphabet.Leading the cast as the production’s protagonist is the always energetic Jake Chapman, a member of the Gaslight family with nearly a decade under his belt. Aside from his role as Reynaldo, Chapman also dons the vestiture of the masked hero, El Bandito. A fan of playing the hero, Chapman said he dons his greatest gravelly voice to fill a more serious note at times, though his contagious spirit on stage shines through in both laughter and splendor from the audience and actors alike.Reynaldo’s love interest, Angelita, is played by fellow Gaslight ace Janée Page, who said that the enchanting atmosphere of the theater is present throughout the show.“There is a certain magic that happens on stage that is indescribable,” she said. “You can feel the energy of the people who feel that magic, and reciprocate it. …You’re a part of this thing that is fun and beautiful and entertaining.”Whether riding on wooden horseback, fighting an exciting duel of blades or finding love, “The Two Amigos” is as engaging and hilarious as any show at The Gaslight. Other regular faces of the Gaslight cast include Mike Yarema, Todd Thompson, Jacob Brown, David Orley, Jake Coffin, Heather Stricker and Erin Thompson. Whether in duet, in group as a full cast, the songs in between the scenes are as impressive as the acting.

“Patriots Day” an engrossing thriller on Boston Marathon bombings No one right now in Hollywood is sharper at crafting heroic true-life stories onto the big-screen than Clint Eastwood or Peter Berg. Both directors have powerfully depicted ordinary people doing extraordinary acts of bravery. Each visionary storyteller is so keen at providing a deep history behind actual events, that viewer blood pressure gets elevated as one’s overall fingernail length is nervously reduced. Eastwood’s tributes have shined bright with his “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “American Sniper” and “Sully” under his watchful eye. Whereas Berg’s game has been raised of late with his own heart-racing true tales: “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon” and now “Patriots Day.” All chaotic films, at times, funny—but each a rather large truth tablet for moviegoers to swallow in their willingness to learn more.Based upon the book “Boston Strong: A City’s Triumph over Tragedy,” this film focuses on the 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist bombings and the ensuing massive federal, state and local inter-agency investigation. The real star of “Patriots Day” is the city of Boston. As evidenced by Mark Wahlberg’s role as a police sergeant molded into a compilation of nearly 20 Boston Police Department officers, his character the dedicated face of many—as well as the key thread woven into the film’s chilling manhunt fabric.Roman philosopher Seneca once scribed that “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” Nothing demonstrates our post-9/11 world and lessons learned more graphically than Boston’s coordinated, fast-paced and lethal investigative response to an attack during their 117th annual race. To see that city’s first-responders and medical personnel react in the same manner as their New York City brothers and sisters in September of 2001, is both awe-inspiring and heartwarming. Capturing the numerous lives affected by those twin blasts near the finish line, “Patriots Day” leaves us with a better understanding of the dangerous world we live in and more thankful for the people charged with responding to those dangers. From the fire, police and military racing towards the explosive epicenters, doctors and nurses making life and limb decisions at surrounding hospitals and heads-up Bostonians reporting tidbits of information, “Patriots Day” underscores the city’s strength, readiness and resolve that brought swift justice to a pair of sinister culprits wearing a “black hat” and “white hat”. Aside from the stellar job by Wahlberg representing Boston PD, “Patriot Day” shows off a collaborative team effort by law enforcement sleuths that use their combined expertise and skillsets in a successful manner that resembles a U.S. military special operations unit in its efficiency, order, and lethality. Even knowing the eventual outcome to this true narrative, viewers will find the background stories on the real bombing victims, law enforcement officers and terrorists fascinating—yet heartbreaking—to watch unfold. But everyone should see “Patriots Day” because that will help keep America Strong. And ready.Grade: A